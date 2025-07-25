Bite Me 2026: Renee Rapp Announces European Leg Dates for Her Upcoming Tour, Check Out
Renee Rapp has announced the dates for the European leg of her upcoming tour, Bite Me. Alongside, the musician will also conduct two headlining shows in the U.K.
Renee Rapp has dropped the date for the European leg of her upcoming tour, Bite Me. The concerts are set to commence in September after the release of her second album of the same name as the tour.
The musician’s first performance will be held at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and on the later dates, the singer will travel across Europe, ending in London, at the Wembley arena.
The tickets for the upcoming tour went live in June through platforms such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Viagogo and SeatGeek.
All about Renee Rapp’s new tour
Rapp will step out for her headlining tour in September, after the release of her second album, Bite Me. The new music is set to hit the audio platforms on August 1, with one of the songs, Shy, being a tribute to Renee’s girlfriend and fellow musician, Towa Bird.
The musician is expected to head out to some of the biggest cities, such as New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, Tampa and more, taking her concerts global.
The singer’s European leg begins on March 11, 2026, in Antwerp and goes on till March 19, 2026, ending the tour in London.
Renee Rapp’s Bite Me tour dates
- Sept. 23 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sept. 25 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena
- Sept. 27 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Sept. 29 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
- Oct. 1 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- Oct. 2 – Boston Massachusetts – TD Garden
- Oct. 6 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Oct. 8 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
- Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory
- Oct. 13 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds
- Oct. 15 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Oct. 17 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
- Oct. 22 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Oct. 23 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Oct. 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
- Oct. 27 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center
- Oct. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
