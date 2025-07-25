Bite Me 2026: Renee Rapp Announces European Leg Dates for Her Upcoming Tour, Check Out

Renee Rapp has dropped the date for the European leg of her upcoming tour, Bite Me. The concerts are set to commence in September after the release of her second album of the same name as the tour.

The musician’s first performance will be held at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and on the later dates, the singer will travel across Europe, ending in London, at the Wembley arena.

The tickets for the upcoming tour went live in June through platforms such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Viagogo and SeatGeek.

All about Renee Rapp’s new tour

Rapp will step out for her headlining tour in September, after the release of her second album, Bite Me. The new music is set to hit the audio platforms on August 1, with one of the songs, Shy, being a tribute to Renee’s girlfriend and fellow musician, Towa Bird.

The musician is expected to head out to some of the biggest cities, such as New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Portland, Atlanta, Tampa and more, taking her concerts global.

The singer’s European leg begins on March 11, 2026, in Antwerp and goes on till March 19, 2026, ending the tour in London.

Renee Rapp’s Bite Me tour dates

Sept. 23 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

Sept. 27 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 29 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

Oct. 1 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Oct. 2 – Boston Massachusetts – TD Garden

Oct. 6 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 8 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

Oct. 13 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 15 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 17 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Oct. 22 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Oct. 23 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 – Tampa, Florida – Yuengling Center

Oct. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

