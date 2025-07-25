Shruti Haasan recalls how Lokesh Kanagaraj sprung Coolie onto her: ‘I was like, what is going on…’

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Shruti Haasan in a key role, with the actress revealing how she was cast in the film.

Is Shruti Haasan playing Rajinikanth’s daughter?

Talking with journalist Prema on YouTube, Shruti Haasan confirmed that she will be playing Sathyaraj’s character Rajasekar’s daughter, Preethi, in the film. Earlier, there were reports that she would be playing the superstar’s daughter, but the actress has cleared the air now.

How did Lokesh Kanagaraj approach Shruti Haasan for Coolie?

Talking about being cast in Coolie, Shruti Haasan recalled her interaction with Lokesh prior to their music video Inimel’s shoot. The actress said, “Lokesh came to me to talk about the Inimel music video, and we were planning to have a meeting in the RKFI office.”

“The minute he came in, he was like before our meeting, I wanna tell you something. I’m making this movie, and I want you to do this film. Soon, he gave me a one-liner too. I was like, What is going on… usually you get a call from a manager that a director wants to meet you. So you’re prepared,” she added.

Shruti concluded, “Here I am calling this guy for my music video, and he just sprung it onto me. He was then like, think about it, and I would give you a call in a couple of months after the rest of the details were figured out.”

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is touted to feature the story of an aging smuggler who is reforming his old gang to take on a gold smuggling empire.

Talking about the movie, Shruti Haasan revealed that, “The film testosterone testosterone-heavy cinema with boys and their guns. However, my character is very feminine, and many would relate to her.”

Aside from Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan, the film has actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyraj, and many more in key roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan is also making a cameo appearance.

