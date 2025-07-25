Box Office: Hari Hara Veera Mallu takes a sub-par opening in international markets; Pawan Kalyan starrer opens at Rs 10 crore in overseas

Pawan Kalyan is back in cinemas with his new release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Jointly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the film stars Kalyan in the titular role. Also featuring Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Sathyaraj, Hari Hara Veera Mallu had a below-average opening at the box office.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu collects Rs 10 crore overseas, Rs 60 crore worldwide

Officially titled as Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit had a sub-par opening in the international markets yesterday. It collected Rs 50 crore gross business in India on the first day of its release, i.e. July 24, 2025.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer fetched Rs 10 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to Rs 60 crore on the opening day. Overall, the Telugu period action-adventure film performed on a below-average note.

Particulars Opening Day Gross Collections India Rs 50 crore Overseas Rs 10 crore Worldwide Rs 60 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu receives negative reception

Backed under the banner of Mega Surya Production, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has received negative word of mouth. It will fight it tough to sustain well at the box office. Going by the low trends, Krish Jagarlamudi's co-directorial will turn out to be a flop by the end of its theatrical run.

A brief about Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Set in the 17th century Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu chronicles the story of celebrated warrior Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan as Veera goes on a mission to recover the Koh-i-Noor diamond in order to save a city from Mughal soldiers. Bobby Deol is playing the role of Aurangzeb in the movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks the theatrical comeback of Pawan Kalyan after two years. The actor-politician was last seen in Telugu fantasy comedy film, Bro (2023).

Hari Hara Veera Mallu In Theatres

Hari Hara Veera Mallu plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

