17 years of struggle, quit medicine for acting and played a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava: All about Rangeen actor Vineet Kumar Singh

Along with several other web shows and movies, Rangeen was also released on July 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The show featuring Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead role looks quite promising, and the concept is unique. Well, netizens have been praising the performance of Singh. If you, too, are someone who wants to know everything about the lead actor’s background, then keep scrolling further.

About Vineet Kumar Singh’s childhood and education

Vineet Kumar Singh was born on August 28, 1978, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. After completing his schooling, the actor pursued a medical degree. He did an MD in Ayurveda. Despite completing his medical education, he chose to follow his passion for acting. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he did the right thing.

Vineet Kumar Singh’s transition to Bollywood

Singh started with small roles and struggled for years before gaining recognition. His breakthrough role came in 2017’s Mukkabaaz. He played the role of a boxer named Shravan Singh in the film, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. In an interview, the actor revealed that he had been training for nearly 2 years in boxing. He was also the co-writer of the film.

After this, he was seen in a supporting role in Gangs Of Wasseypur. Then came Ugly in 2013, Gold in 2018, where he played a hockey player alongside Akshay Kumar. In 2019, the actor was a part of Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. Talking about his web series, he has been a part of the 2019 series Bard Of Blood alongside Emraan Hashmi and 2023’s Rangbaaz in a leading role.

He became a household name after his stint in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which released earlier this year. He played the role of Kavi Kalash. He was a poet, a close friend and Sambhaji Maharaj’s biggest support in the film.

Not many know that Vineet Kumar Singh even assisted Mahesh Manjrekar and worked behind the scenes before tasting success.

About Rangeen

Rangeen is a dark comedy drama centred around Vineet Kumar Singh’s character, Adarsh. His life turned upside down when he discovered that his wife had been secretly hiring gigolos.

To take revenge, he sets out on a journey to become a gigolo himself. But as he steps into this unfamiliar world, he begins to confront his past traumas, the fragile nature of relationships, and masculinity.

