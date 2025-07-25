‘Its’ Happening’: Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Murder, She Wrote Reboot at Freakier Friday

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed the reboot of Murder, She Wrote, and that she will reprise her role. The actress, who made an appearance at the premiere of Freakier Friday, expressed her excitement over the renewal while in conversation with the media portal.

The upcoming movie will be based on the original series of the same name, which ran for 12 years, from 1984 to 1996.

Jamie Lee Curtis confirms Murder, She Wrote reboot

While making a stylish appearance on the red carpet of Freakier Friday, the actress shared that she is very excited and enthusiastic over the project coming to life.

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed, "Oh, it’s… happening. We’re a minute away, but yeah, very excited. Very excited. But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I’ll get to enjoy that work.”

The movie will be written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, while Lord Miller and Amy Pascal have come onboard to fund the film.

As for the show, the crime-drama series was set in Cabot Cove, where a retired teacher turns into a mystery writer and gets a knack for solving real-life murders.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ upcoming projects

As for the new projects, Lee Curtis will next appear in Freakier Friday. The actress will reprise her iconic role of Tess Colman, alongside Lindsay Lohan, who will play the character of Anna Coleman.

The sequel to the hit film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is set to hit theaters on August 8.

The film also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Ryan Malgarini.

