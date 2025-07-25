Vijay Deverakonda reveals on wanting to spend more time with his girlfriend: ‘I have been growing up…’

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his movie, Kingdom, slated to hit the big screens on July 31, 2025. Now, in a recent interview, Vijay was seen talking about his personal life and how he wishes to spend more time with his girlfriend.

Vijay Deverakonda spills about wishing to spend more time on relationships

Talking with Cinema Vikatan, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Relationships come above everything. I have been growing up over the last 2 years. I have learned to live life also. Before that, I was not like this. Last 2-3 years, I didn’t like how my life went. I didn’t spend enough time with my mum, dad, my girlfriend, and friends.”

“Suddenly, one day, I realized. I didn’t want to have such a feeling. Now… I make efforts to make time for my people. I make time for my friends, I make time for my mum and dad, for my relationships,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines for quite some time owing to rumors of being in a relationship. While the duo hasn’t officially confirmed this, both of them have been spotted together on several occasions, being papped while travelling and going on dates.

Now, Vijay himself has confirmed having a girlfriend in his life and has decided to spend more time on his relationships.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a leading role in the movie The Family Star, co-starring with Mrunal Thakur. After the film’s box office debacle, he appeared in a cameo role for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in 2024.

Now, Vijay will soon be hitting the big screens with his much-awaited flick Kingdom. The movie is said to be set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict with escalating tensions.

As the man rises to become a leader, he must protect his people, no matter the cost. Kingdom is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles.

Moreover, Vijay also has films like VD14 and SVC59 (tentative titles) in his lineup.

