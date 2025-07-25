The Fantastic Four: First Steps Matches Thunderbolts Rotten Tomatoes Score on Release Day, Find Out

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has matched the score of Thunderbolts* on Rotten Tomatoes. The Pedro Pascal starrer, which released today, July 25, went on to gain 88% from the critics on the tomatoes meter and 93% from the audience on the popcorn meter, which is the same as Thunderbolts*.

The latter film was dropped in theaters on May 2, 2025, and was well-lauded by the fans of Marvel. The movie starred Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh, amongst others.

The ratings for both the superhero films are considered to be great.

The audience verdict is out

It has been a great year for Marvel so far. The studios have managed to pull themselves back up after a terrible previous phase, which included movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The fans are loving the stories and new faces taking over the franchise and powering it up with their brilliant acting skills.

Speaking of new faces, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have impressed the viewers of Fantastic Four with their presence onscreen, and the results are quite visible in the data provided above.

Moreover, Stan and Florence Pugh’s latest film worked as the revival of Marvel. The reviews garnered by Thunderbolts* were excellent, and the cast went on to call themselves the “New Avengers.”

According to the media reports, the Thunderbolts as well as the first family of Marvel will join some of the original Avengers in the Doomsday to fight the evil of Victor Von Doom.

The other cast members of Avengers: Doomsday include Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and others.

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is running successfully in theaters. Thunderbolts* will soon be available to stream on OTT.

