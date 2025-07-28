Box Office: Saiyaara collects Rs 18 crore on 2nd Friday, heads for a historic second weekend in India

Saiyaara has been flexing its extraordinary theatrical run at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, it is a massive success in India. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as the main leads. The recently released film completed a week of its release yesterday. Saiyaara has now entered second weekend. Here's what Day 8 of the movie looked like.

Saiyaara holds excellently on 2nd Friday, clocks Rs 18 crore

Saiyaara, which is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, collected Rs 83.25 crore in its opening weekend. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the fourth day while adding Rs 23.75 crore to its net business. On Day 5, the Ahaan Panday and Ananya Padda starrer earned Rs 24.50 crore, followed by Rs 21.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 19 crore on Day 7.

On the eighth day, Mohit Suri's directorial held incredibly to add Rs 18 crore. It has brought its cume collection to Rs 190 crore in India.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore Day 2 Rs 26 crore Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore Day 7 Rs 19 crore Day 8 Rs 18 crore Total Rs 190 crore net in eight days

Saiyaara to enter Rs 200 crore club tomorrow

Saiyaara is now inching closer to Rs 200 crore at the box office. It will have a historic second weekend. Going by its blockbuster run, the Aditya Chopra production will easily enter this coveted club by tomorrow. The business of Ahaan and Aneet's movie will be over Rs 240 crore plus by the end of second weekend.

Have you watched Saiyaara yet?

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Tickets for the same can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

