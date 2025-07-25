Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making Ranveer Singh to do a time travel film next? Jr NTR War 2 Trailer Sarzameen Twitter review Vanessa Kirby One Battle After Another Trailer

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Leaked Online Amid Debut on Big Screen Alongside Fantastic Four, Here's All We Know

The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash has been leaked online, just after it was debuted on the big screen alongside Fantastic Four. Scroll down to read the details below.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Jul 25, 2025 | 08:02 PM IST | 233K
20th Centrury Studios.
Avatar: Fire and Ash via 20th Century Studios.

The new film of the Avatar franchise is set to hit the screens soon. The trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash was leaked online just after it made its debut in theaters alongside The Fantastic Four.

While the preview to the upcoming James Cameron film was only meant to be viewed in the cinema halls, the users dropped it on X, only to have it removed due to copyright infringement. 

Meanwhile, the social media users who caught a glimpse of the trailer, either in theaters or on the platform, only had words of praise for the filmmaker. 

Fans react to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer

The fans of the hit franchise took to their social media to share their thoughts over the trailer of the upcoming Avatar movie. One of the users wrote on their X account, “James Cameron is building a MASTERPIECE — the visuals, the emotion, the SCALE!!” 


The other fan shared, “The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer on the imax screen blew my mind!! Wow! Might just be the greatest movie ever.”


Gushing over the trailer of the new film, a fan mentioned on X, “That Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer was insane. My jaw was on the floor before F4 even started.”

Excited, a fan wrote, “I WAS LITERALLY SHAKING AND CRYING I HAD CHILLS BIG JIM HAS DONE IT AGAIN IT LOOKED SO BEAUTIFUL AND IT WAS SO EMOTIONAL AND I CANT F---ING WAIT IM SO GODDAMMMMMMMMM EXCCCIITTEEEEDD.”

What can the audience expect from Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Avatar: Fire and Ash will revolve around Jake Sully and Neytiri as they gear up to fight the new threat faced by the Na’Vi family.

According to IMDB, the synopsis reads, “Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.”

For the cast of the film, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet will feature in the important roles.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025.

Credits: X, Disney
