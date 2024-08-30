When BTS’ Jin was locked out of his room after forgetting password and had to seek help in Bon Voyage 3; watch

BTS’ Jin is known for his antics and fun personality that manage to make everyone around him giggle uncontrollably. In one of the incidents, BTS’ Jin happened to forget the password of his guesthouse during one of the episodes of Bon Voyage season 3. The artist had to ask his staff for help, and the instance turned into a memorable, funny moment.

Bon Voyage season 3, released in 2018, brought the fans lots of laughter and entertainment. The group went to the beautiful island of the Mediterranean Sea, Malta, and did many fun activities. However, one of the memorable moments was when Jin could not enter his house. After a day out in the streets of the city, the artist was trying to enter the guesthouse, but he kept typing the wrong password.

The artist’s inability to enter the right password was due to being drunk. Yes, he had a couple of tequila shots earlier and naturally forgot the password to the door. Even after multiple attempts, he remained unsuccessful, and out of options, he had to ask for help from the staff. Finally, he was able to enter the establishment and end the long day comfortably.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. The first episode was released on August 13, 2024; the others are available to stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel.