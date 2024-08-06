When BTS’ V betrayed best friend Jimin for winning a game making him super annoyed; WATCH

V and Jimin of BTS are known worldwide as best friends, and their friendship has many heartwarming moments, but there is one moment of betrayal in their history.

Looking back to when V betrayed his best friend Jimin for winning a game, he was super annoyed. Jimin wanted to ‘unfriend’ V after the betrayal, which will surely go down in the history of iconic BTS moments.

Back in 2019, BTS played a series of cut-throat games in their hit variety show series Run BTS episodes 87 and 88 on the occasion of Hangul Day. The game was an intense hide-and-seek game where all the BTS members, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, and Jungkook, had to protect themselves from the person who was targeting them.

They all had a blank sheet on their back where the person targeting them had to tag them out by putting stickers on their backs. Jimin had to tag out SUGA while V had to tag out Jimin, but the Like Crazy singer did not know this.

Then came V’s ultimate betrayal to his best friend when he met Jimin during the game. Jimin had asked V if he was his target, but the Winter Bear singer had lied, and he trusted him naively. At the time, V took the chance, and by acting like he was fixing Jimin’s sheet, he applied a bunch of stickers to his back.

The moment becomes iconic as V betrays Jimin and attaches stickers to him. Jimin says that he trusts him blindly, so he lets him see his back. Then, finally, in the end, when the results were being calculated, it was announced that Jimin’s tagger was the winner. Jimin had thought until that moment that it was Jin. Jimin announced that if you said it was V, he would no longer be his friend.

When it was revealed it was V all along, Jimin got so annoyed that he announced he would “unfriend” him and threatened him, saying not to even think of continuing our friendship.

Watch BTS’ V betraying his best friend Jimin here in this iconic throwback here:

In other news, Jimin recently made a comeback with his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, whose lead track reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its second week.

