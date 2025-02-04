When Life Gives You Tangerines: Park Bo Gum and IU unveil seasonal release schedule over 4 weeks in March

Park Bo Gum and IU’s upcoming series When Life Gives You Tangerines has been much anticipated among fans ever since the news dropped. However, the show is planning to have a unique release that has created immense curiosity. The plot of the show follows two completely different individuals and how their lives intertwine along the way.

On February 4, 2025, the production team of When Life Gives You Tangerines released a new still featuring IU as Ae Sun and Park Bo Gum as Gwan Sik. In the image, Gwan Sik gazes at IU with a puzzled expression, while IU, maintaining a composed and serious demeanor, firmly confronts someone. Moreover, a unique release schedule has been announced, and all episodes will be released in a span of 4 weeks.

Divided into four distinct acts—spring, summer, fall, and winter—the 16-episode drama will unfold gradually, with new episodes premiering every Friday. Viewers can expect four episodes each week, with the show premiering on March 7, 2025, and concluding on March 28, 2025.

Moreover, Kim Won Seok, the director, has also spoken a few words regarding the show at the Next on Netflix 2025 Korea held at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul. The director believes that Park Bo Gum and IU will create one of the most entertaining and captivating pairings imaginable. Park Bo Gum will reveal a side of himself that audiences have never seen before, while IU will showcase all the charm she has displayed in previous works, plus even more.

Advertisement

Bringing When Life Gives You Tangerines to life is renowned screenwriter Lim Sang Chun, known for Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms, alongside director Kim Won Seok, whose acclaimed works include Misaeng, Signal, and My Mister.

The plot of the show follows the adventurous journeys of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik as they navigate life amid the ever-changing landscapes of Jeju Island. IU takes on the role of Ae Sun, a spirited and defiant young woman, while Park Bo Gum portrays Gwan Sik, a reserved yet dependable presence by her side.

The show will be premiering on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.