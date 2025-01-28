IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines: A unique love tale, know premiere date and character details

IU and Park Bo Gum are all set to star in the upcoming romance K-drama titled When Life Gives You Tangerines. The show will depict their journey from childhood to adulthood, navigating love, heartbreak, self-realization, and a plethora of heartwarming moments. Its poster and first teaser showcase the evolving dynamics between the two, from their childhood days to their grown-up selves. IU and Park Bo Gum’s childhood and teenage counterparts will be portrayed by different sets of actors.

The date announcement poster for When Life Gives You Tangerines features its leads—Hotel del Luna's IU and Record of Youth's Park Bo Gum . The two are seen standing in a beautiful canola flower field, wearing school uniforms and holding hands. The still exudes warmth and a range of emotions. IU, as "the remarkable rebel" O Ae Sun, looks cheerful and smiley, while Park Bo Gum, as "the unyielding iron" Yang Gwan Sik, appears a little stiff.

The tagline, "Dedicated to you. Still blooming, always dreaming," emphasizes the dreamy atmosphere of the poster. The act of the female lead putting her hand in the male lead's pocket is a classic K-drama mushy romance trope. In the teaser, we see O Ae Sun lovingly placing a flower behind Yang Gwan Sik's ear in the field.

The scene beautifully depicts the passage of seasons, symbolizing the passage of time, while their love for each other remains unchanged. Fans have noted that it gives off major first-love vibes, expressing their excitement for its release.

In the video, we witness their puppy love gradually evolving into a mature relationship as they grow up. However, with age comes the challenge of facing real-world problems. What keeps them going is their unwavering support for each other during life's hardships. One poignant scene shows O Ae Sun frantically running towards the shore, calling out Yang Gwan Sik's name, hinting at an ominous turn of events.

Overall, the drama appears to be an emotional rollercoaster, blending heartfelt moments with comforting, lighthearted scenes. Set to premiere on March 7, fans are hopeful that it will deliver a satisfying and happy ending.

