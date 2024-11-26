When The Red Sleeve’s Lee Se Young revealed her dream of IU sharing her number on film set

Lee Se Young has proved to be the ultimate IU fangirl several times and has often expressed her desire to work with the artist. She is seen showing her love to the Lilac singer on multiple instances. However, once she revealed that she dreamed about IU and recounted what happened,

Back in 2022, Lee Se Young shared a dream she had about IU, where the two were on a filming set, feeling very close and comfortable with each other. In the dream, Se Young believes IU may have given her her phone number, though she’s not entirely certain. The experience was so joyful that when her alarm woke her up, Se Young was upset to leave the dream behind.

Previously, Lee Se Young also expressed that she is a huge fan of IU, sharing how she has always found comfort in the singer’s music during tough times. She stated that she continues to support IU’s voice and acting. Additionally, Se Young revealed that she hopes to work with IU in the future, expressing a desire to portray a ‘womance’ on screen with her and eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate on a project.

Lee Se Yung is a South Korean actress who recently appeared in the series What Comes After Love opposite Sakaguchi Kentaro. Moreover, she is also set to star in the upcoming K-drama titled Motel California alongside Na In Woo, Choi Min Soo, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Tae Hyeong, and more. However, she is most known for her role in the series The Red Sleeve with 2PM’s Lee Jun Ho as the male lead.

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream, and more. Recently, she made her solo comeback with a brand-new album titled The Winning in 2024.