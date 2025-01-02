When the Stars Gossip, The Queen Who Crowns, Study Group and more: 9 exciting K-drama releases in January 2025

When the Stars Gossip, The Queen Who Crowns, Unmasked, Study Group, and many other K-dramas will be premiering the first month of this year. It is an exciting month for K-drama lovers as they will be in for some good shows, ranging in varied genres. From romance-comedy to medical and historical thrillers, here are the 9 K-dramas which will be released this month.

Love Scout

Genre: Workplace romance, mystery, drama

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Jung Soo Hyun, Woo Jung Hoon

Director: Joon Ho and Kim Jae Hong

Writer: Kim Ji Eun

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: January 3, 2025

Network: SBS

Love Scout tells the story of the relationship between Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a successful businesswoman, and her secretary Yoo Eun Ho (Kim Jae Hong). Ji Yun is great at her job but struggles with everyday tasks whereas Eun Ho perfectly balances his professional and private life, and is a loving father to his child. As they work together, their professional relationship starts to get personal.

When The Stars Gossip

Genre: Romance comedy, sci-fi

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun

Director: Park Shin Woo

Writer: Seo Sook Hyang

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: January 4, 2025

Network: tvN

When The Stars Gossip mixes romance with sci-fi as an astronaut on a zero-gravity space station and a space-tourist who visits the station with a hidden agenda meet. Things start to complicate as the two of them with different goals start to fall for each other. The drama has been shot in two well-equipped real space centres and in another fictional one. They are– the International Space Station (ILS), Mission Control Center (MCC) and the fictional International Institute of Space United (I.O.U). Apart from tvN, it can be watched on Netflix.

The Queen Who Crowns

Genre: Historical, melodrama, romance

Cast: Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Yi Dam, and Lee Si A

Director: King Sang Ho

Writer: Lee Young Mi

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: January 6, 2025

Network: tvN and TVING

The Queen Who Crowns follows the dynamic life of 'king-maker' Queen Wongyeong (Cha Joo Young), who envisions a new world during the early days of the Joseon Dynasty. She plays a crucial role in helping her husband Yi Bang Won (Lee Hyun Wook) rise to become the third king, and standing alongside him as a powerful partner in ruling the kingdom.

Motel California

Genre: Romance

Cast: Lee Se Young, Na In Woo, Choi Hee Jin, Choi Min Soo

Director: Kim Hyung Min

Writer: Lee Seo Yoon

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: January 10, 2025

Network: MBC

Motel California tells the story of Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), who grew up at a small town motel, Motel California. As she turns 20, she runs away from there to live a new life in Seoul. Twelve years later, she returns to reconnect with her first love Chun Yeon Soo (Na In Woo) and confronts emotional challenges connected to the past she left behind.

Unmasked

Genre: Mystery, thriller, comedy

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jomg Hyuk, Lee Hae Young

Director: Yoo Seon Dong

Writer: Kim KiRyang

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: January 15, 2025

Network: Disney+

Unmasked includes an investigative reporting team led by Oh So Ryong, known as Trigger (Kim Hye Soo), a passionate advocate for justice, and a fiercely independent PD Han Do (Jung Sung Il). Together, they uncover the truth behind a 20-year-old mysterious case and fight to save their program from cancellation, navigating challenges.

Study Group

Genre: Action, thriller, comedy, youth

Cast: Hwang Min Hyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min, Lee Jong Hyun

Director: Jang Hoon and Yoo Beom Sang

Writer: Eom Seon Ho and Oh Bo Hyun

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: January 23, 2025

Network: TVING

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school drama centered on Yoon Ga Min (Hwang Min Hyun), a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams.

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call

Genre: Medical, Drama

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Ha Young, Yoon Gyung Ho

Director: Lee Do Yoon

Writer: Choi Tae Kang

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: January 24, 2025

Network: Netflix

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call Baek Gang Hyeok is about Baek Gang Hyeok (Ju Ji Hoon) a fearless trauma surgeon with a strong sense of justice. He joins a university hospital after years of performing life-saving surgeries in war-torn areas. Problems arise as he and his team face financial trouble while treating people, pushing the hospital deeper into debt.

Other K-dramas that are expected to be released in 2025 include– Weak Hero Class 2 and Useless Love

Weak Hero Class 2

Genre: Action, thriller, youth, drama

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young

Director: You Su Min

Writer: Seo Pae Seu

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: January 2025

Network: Netflix

Weak Hero Class 2 has a high school setting, involving bullying and trauma. It is about a model student, Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) transferring to Eunjang High School after failing to protect his friends from violence. Determined not to lose anyone again, he forms new friendships and finds himself facing even greater challenges.

Here's a look back at the trailer of the gripping Weak Hero Class 1.

Useless Love

Genre: Romance, comedy

Cast: Lee Dong Gun, Park Ha Sun

Director: Lee Jung Sub

Writer: Park Ji Hye

Number of episodes: TBA

Date of release: January 2025

Network: Netflix

Useless Love follows Lee Mu Gae (Lee Dong Gun), a successful literary critic and editor-in-chief, known for being a caring family man. His shy personality led to a history of unrequited loves. However, things change when he meets Do Do Hye (Park Ha Sun), a confident and talented head of the design department, who believes she has it all- beauty and brains.

