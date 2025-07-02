Who was Shim Jaehyun? All about former F.ABLE member who passed away at 23 after private battle with Leukemia

The K-pop world was met with heartbreaking news as Shim Jaehyun was confirmed to have passed away at just 23 years old. His death was first shared quietly on June 29 by those close to him. It was later confirmed through tributes and social media posts by former groupmates and longtime followers.

While the news alone devastated fans, many were left even more stunned upon learning that Jaehyun had been battling leukemia in silence for the past few years. His illness had not been publicly revealed during his lifetime. Many only discovered the truth after his passing. Out of respect for his privacy, details about his diagnosis, treatment, and final moments have not been disclosed.

Who was Shim Jaehyun?

Born on April 7, 2002, Jaehyun entered the entertainment world with hope and determination. He made his official debut as a member of F.ABLE in June 2020 under Haeirum Entertainment. As the youngest member (maknae), Jaehyun brought a unique blend of youthful energy and emotional warmth to the group. He served as a vocalist and often stood out for his calm presence.

F.ABLE may not have become a household name, but among those who followed them, the group held a special place in their hearts. Known for their tight bond and sincere performances, F.ABLE was often praised for their authenticity. Songs like Burn It Up and Run Run Run captured their spirited style. And Jaehyun’s gentle voice was an essential part of their sound.

Though they debuted with promise, the group began to fade from public activity around mid-2023. With no formal announcement of disbandment, fans were left in uncertainty. Later, three members re-debuted in a new group called ENPHAZE, excluding Jaehyun.

This quiet absence from the new project raised questions among fans. The lack of public updates made his later health condition all the more shocking for those who had been waiting for his return.

Jaehyun's final years

Following F.ABLE's inactivity, Jaehyun stayed away from the public eye. While other members pursued new ventures, he seemed to disappear from the industry altogether. Unknown to fans, he had been living with a serious illness, likely choosing privacy over public disclosure.

Those who had followed his career were left heartbroken, not only by his passing but also by the thought of how much he may have endured alone.

Tributes pour in from former members and fans

As news of his passing began to spread, former bandmate Hojun took to social media to express his sorrow. In a touching tribute, Hojun reflected on their memories as trainees and groupmates.

He shared, "I'm so sorry I couldn't be there for your last journey. I sometimes think about how I could have done better, and it's regretful. I hope you can shake off all your worries and live comfortably there. Come visit me in my dreams."

Fans also responded with an outpouring of emotion. Many revisited old performance clips, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments, sharing messages and memories online.

Funeral details remain private

As of now, Jaehyun’s family has not released any public statements regarding his funeral or plans for a memorial service. It’s unclear whether a formal farewell will be held. However, fans have continued to create their own spaces online to grieve and remember him.

