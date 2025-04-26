Weak Hero Class 2 Fan Review: Park Ji Hoon’s ‘wonderful’ series leaves fans sad with limited episodes; they predict ‘best buds’ for season 3

Weak Hero Class 2 dropped all its 8 episodes on April 25, taking viewers on a thrilling and gripping ride. With heartwarming friendships, intense rivalry and impactful character developments, the show has lived up to its hype. However, due to the several subplots and several angles left unexplored, fans were disheartened with it ending too soon. Many have even formulated theories as to what season 3 might hold if there was one.

The Netflix action thriller series ended with a special cameo from Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook), who just woke up from a coma after about two years. His brief moment of silent eye contact with Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), expressing thousands of unsaid words, left fans in tears. They shared stills from the scene on social media, with captions like, "Weak Hero Class 2, you were wonderful." The Su Ho-Si Eun friendship is the most popular aspect of the show—one that made the brutality of the series bearable.

Another part of the series that won hearts was Lee Jun Young's portrayal of Geum Seong Je and Ryeoun's character, Park Hu Min, aka Baku. Fans even predicted that Baku and Ahn Su Ho would be "best buds," owing to their similar goofy nature and dynamics with Yeon Si Eun. They called Baku "SUHO CODED" and even jokingly said, "SUHO LEFT HIS SON FOR SIEUN" (reference: they played father and son in Twinkling Watermelon).

Regarding Geum Seong Je, many expressed being stunned at the uncanny resemblance between the drama and the webtoon's character. They also praised Park Ji Hoon's emotional portrayal of Yeon Si Eun, saying, "Weak Hero Class 2 made me cry even more than the first season. Park Ji Hoon, I love you." However, they complained about the series' "fast-paced" narrative, mentioning the need for "at least 12-16 episodes to flesh out a story like this."

Overall, fans wanted to see more of "Baku and Baekjin's (Bae Na Ra) relationship", backstories of how the union was formed and other character developments.

