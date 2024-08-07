Will BTS' SUGA's military service tenure get extended as punishment for drunk driving electric scooter? Military Manpower Association responds

BTS' SUGA was involved in a drunk driving incident last night on August 6, 2024, which has caused worry if this will in effect cause the K-pop star to serve longer in the military as a punishment. The Military Manpower Association has clarified in a new statement that no extra consequence will be given to SUGA as it was off hours.

According to the South Korean media outlet Xports News on August 7, a Military Manpower Association official clarified that there will be no punishment for SUGA like an extension of his social service period.

The official added that social service agents have to be held responsible for such acts only if these things happen during working hours but as SUGA was involved in the DUI incident in off-hours, “no special punishment” will be given to the BTS rapper.

Earlier, SUGA was found drunk driving an electrical scooter on the night of August 6, 2024. He was driving home at night under the influence of alcohol while returning from a dinner, he fell in front of his house.

There was a police officer at the place of the incident who immediately came to help him but when he got a sniff of alcohol on the D-Day singer’s breath, he was asked to do the breathalyzer test where he was found drunk. SUGA was then given a fine and his driver’s license was subsequently revoked.

Swift in response, SUGA issued an apology on Weverse on August 7, where he showed his utter sadness to have come to his fans and admirers with “disappointing news”. He added in the apology that even though there were no victims or any damage to any public property or facility he takes the responsibility without any excuse for his behavior and “sincerely apologizes” to everyone.

SUGA apologized to everyone who was hurt by his “careless and wrong actions” and assured everyone that he would be more cautious in the future for his actions to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Additionally, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC also released a statement where they apologized for SUGA’s drunk driving an electrical scooter incident. Adding they “apologize for the disappointment caused” by his inappropriate behavior.