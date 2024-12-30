Year-Ender Poll: BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, Lisa and Rosalía’s New Woman and more; Vote for best K-pop collab of 2024

The year 2024 has been a stellar one for collaborations, bringing unique and unexpected pairings to the forefront. Not only did K-pop idols join forces, but they also teamed up with international artists, creating a global buzz.

One of the standout collaborations was BLACKPINK’s Rosé teaming up with Bruno Mars for the track APT, which became a worldwide sensation, breaking numerous records. Another highlight was Rosé’s bandmate Lisa collaborating with Rosalía on New Woman, showcasing a new facet of Lisa's artistry. TWICE surprised fans with Strategy, a track from their latest mini-album, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Megan also joined forces with BTS’ RM on NEVA PLAY, further cementing her connection to the K-pop world.

Jennie from BLACKPINK and Zico made waves with SPOT!, a track that gained traction both domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, Lee Young Ji and EXO’s D.O. dominated the South Korean charts with Small Girl, a captivating collaboration. BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy delivered the heartfelt Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, leaving fans emotional. Another surprise came with Taxi Blur, a fresh collaboration between Jay Park and KISS OF LIFE's Natty.

BIGBANG also delighted fans with a nostalgic reunion as G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung collaborated on Home Sweet Home. Additionally, GroovyRoom’s FASHO, featuring an all-star lineup including Jay Park, BIG Naughty, and pH-1, cleverly sampled T-ARA’s iconic DAY BY DAY to bring a modern K-hip-hop twist. This year’s collaborations truly showcased the diverse and innovative spirit of the music industry.

Which collaboration was your favorite of 2024? VOTE NOW to declare your pick!

