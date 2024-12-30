Year-Ender Poll: BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, Lisa and Rosalía’s New Woman and more; Vote for best K-pop collab of 2024

FRom BTS' Jin and Red Velvet's Wendy's Heart on the Window to BLACKPINK's Jennie and ZICO's SPOT!; which is the best collab of 2024? VOTE NOW!

By Hrishita Das
Published on Dec 30, 2024  |  08:12 PM IST |  10.1K
Rosé and Bruno Mars: Atlantic Records, Lisa and Rosalía: courtesy of LLOUD
Rosé and Bruno Mars: Atlantic Records, Lisa and Rosalía: courtesy of LLOUD

The year 2024 has been a stellar one for collaborations, bringing unique and unexpected pairings to the forefront. Not only did K-pop idols join forces, but they also teamed up with international artists, creating a global buzz.

One of the standout collaborations was BLACKPINK’s Rosé teaming up with Bruno Mars for the track APT, which became a worldwide sensation, breaking numerous records. Another highlight was Rosé’s bandmate Lisa collaborating with Rosalía on New Woman, showcasing a new facet of Lisa's artistry. TWICE surprised fans with Strategy, a track from their latest mini-album, featuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Megan also joined forces with BTS’ RM on NEVA PLAY, further cementing her connection to the K-pop world.

Jennie from BLACKPINK and Zico made waves with SPOT!, a track that gained traction both domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, Lee Young Ji and EXO’s D.O. dominated the South Korean charts with Small Girl, a captivating collaboration. BTS’ Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy delivered the heartfelt Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, leaving fans emotional. Another surprise came with Taxi Blur, a fresh collaboration between Jay Park and KISS OF LIFE's Natty.

BIGBANG also delighted fans with a nostalgic reunion as G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung collaborated on Home Sweet Home. Additionally, GroovyRoom’s FASHO, featuring an all-star lineup including Jay Park, BIG Naughty, and pH-1, cleverly sampled T-ARA’s iconic DAY BY DAY to bring a modern K-hip-hop twist. This year’s collaborations truly showcased the diverse and innovative spirit of the music industry.

Which collaboration was your favorite of 2024? VOTE NOW to declare your pick!

Advertisement
Which is the best collab of 2024?
From Rosé and Bruno Mars's APT. to Lee Young Ji and EXO’s D.O's Small girl, which collaboration won your heart the most? VOTE NOW for the best collab of 2024!
BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars- APT
Lee Young Ji and EXO’s D.O. - Small Girl
BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosalía - New Woman
BTS RM and Megan Thee Stallion - Neva Play
BTS Jin and Red Velvet’s Wendy - Heart on the Window
TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion - Strategy
GroovyRoom ft. BIG Naughty, HAON, Jay Park, ​lIlBOI, ​pH-1, Sik-K, TRADE L & Woodie Gochild - FASHO
BIGBANG G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung - HOME SWEET SOME
Jay Park and KISS OF LIFE Natty - Taxi Blur
BLACKPINK Jennie and ZICO - SPOT!
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles