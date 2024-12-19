Year-Ender Poll: BTS’ Jimin’s Who, aespa’s Supernova, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT or more; which is the best 2024 K-pop song? VOTE

Emerging girl group aespa or the legedary G-dragon, who stole the show this year? VOTE for the best K-pop song of 2024 now!

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Dec 19, 2024
aespa: courtesy of SM Entertainment, BTS' Jimin: courtesy of BIGHIT Entertainment
aespa: courtesy of SM Entertainment, BTS' Jimin: courtesy of BIGHIT Entertainment

With only a few days left in 2024, let’s look back at the massive K-pop releases that either won fans’ hearts or left them disappointed. From aespa’s futuristic Supernova to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s fun collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., the year has been full of exciting surprises.

2024 has been a landmark year for K-pop, with both emerging artists dropping bangers and iconic acts making huge comebacks. aespa undoubtedly stole the spotlight with their phenomenal track Supernova from their first-ever full-length album, Armageddon. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin, despite being on military hiatus, managed to wow audiences with his hit single Who.

One of the year’s biggest surprises was BLACKPINK’s Rosé and her viral collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., a track that shattered records and dominated social media. Another unforgettable moment for the K-pop community was the return of G-Dragon. The king of K-pop released the single Power and later dropped HOME SWEET HOME, featuring BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung.

Speaking of collaborations, Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered SPOT!, a chart-topping track that swept music platforms worldwide.

This year also saw unexpected hits from rookies, including TWS, whose song Plot Twist dominated the charts, and KISS OF LIFE, who made a lasting impression with Midas Touch.

Now, it’s time to pick your favorite K-pop song of 2024—the track that made you groove all year long!

Which is the best K-pop song of 2024?
From aespa's Supernova to BTS' Jimin's Who, let's have a look at the best K-pop songs that ruled the charts and hearts. VOTE NOW to declare your favorite release!
APT. - BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
Magnetic - ILLIT
Supernova - aespa
Midas Touch - KISS OF LIFE
ROCKSTAR - LISA
Chk Chk Boom - Stray Kids
plot twist - TWS
Smart - LE SSERAFIM
How Sweet - NewJeans
SPOT! - ZICO, JENNIE
Who - BTS Jimin
HOME SWEET HOME - G-Dragon ft. Taeyang, Daesung

