Year-Ender Poll: BTS’ Jimin’s Who, aespa’s Supernova, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT or more; which is the best 2024 K-pop song? VOTE

With only a few days left in 2024, let’s look back at the massive K-pop releases that either won fans’ hearts or left them disappointed. From aespa’s futuristic Supernova to BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s fun collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., the year has been full of exciting surprises.

2024 has been a landmark year for K-pop, with both emerging artists dropping bangers and iconic acts making huge comebacks. aespa undoubtedly stole the spotlight with their phenomenal track Supernova from their first-ever full-length album, Armageddon. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin, despite being on military hiatus, managed to wow audiences with his hit single Who.

One of the year’s biggest surprises was BLACKPINK’s Rosé and her viral collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., a track that shattered records and dominated social media. Another unforgettable moment for the K-pop community was the return of G-Dragon. The king of K-pop released the single Power and later dropped HOME SWEET HOME, featuring BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung.

Speaking of collaborations, Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie delivered SPOT!, a chart-topping track that swept music platforms worldwide.

This year also saw unexpected hits from rookies, including TWS, whose song Plot Twist dominated the charts, and KISS OF LIFE, who made a lasting impression with Midas Touch.

Advertisement

Now, it’s time to pick your favorite K-pop song of 2024—the track that made you groove all year long!

Which is the best K-pop song of 2024? From aespa's Supernova to BTS' Jimin's Who, let's have a look at the best K-pop songs that ruled the charts and hearts. VOTE NOW to declare your favorite release! APT. - BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars Magnetic - ILLIT Supernova - aespa Midas Touch - KISS OF LIFE ROCKSTAR - LISA Chk Chk Boom - Stray Kids plot twist - TWS Smart - LE SSERAFIM How Sweet - NewJeans SPOT! - ZICO, JENNIE Who - BTS Jimin HOME SWEET HOME - G-Dragon ft. Taeyang, Daesung

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho almost debuted as K-pop idol? When the Stars Gossip actor revealed being scouted thrice by THIS big agency