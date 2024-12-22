Year-Ender Poll: BTS’ JIN’s Happy, aespa’s Armageddon, ILLIT’s SUPER REAL ME or more, VOTE for the best 2024 K-pop album



As usual, the year 2024 has had multiple K-pop albums released by various artists. From big names in the industries such as BTS and aespa to rookies such as ILLIT and KISS OF LIFE, this year has been a feast for fans worldwide.

Leading the pack was aespa’s Armageddon, a futuristic masterpiece that cemented their place as global trailblazers. TXT dazzled with their commercially successful The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, showcasing their ever-evolving artistry.

BTS members also made waves, with Jimin’s second solo album MUSE and Jin’s debut album Happy earning love from fans despite the group’s military hiatus. Meanwhile, NCT DREAM maintained their status in the industry with their dreamy full album DREAMSCAPE and their seniors, EXO members shone individually, with Baekhyun’s Hello, World and Chanyeol’s Black Out.

Rookies ILLIT with SUPER REAL ME proved that they are not here to play and KISS OF LIFE captivated with Lose Yourself. Whether through innovation or nostalgia, 2024’s albums delivered unforgettable moments.

Now it is time for the fans, for YOU to choose which record was the best this year. Without further ado, cast your invaluable votes and crown your favorite album of 2024.