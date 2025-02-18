Yoo Ah In drug abuse case: Hellbound actor gets sentenced to one year prison and suspension in second trial; report

Actor Yoo Ah In has been embroiled in a drug abuse controversy since 2023. The Hellbound actor tested positive for propofol, marijuana and also cocaine and ketamine and a case was filed against him. In the case's first hearing, he was sentenced to one year in prison and was fined an amount of 2 million won. On February 18, he received a modified sentence in the second trial, as reported by Korean media outlet, Chosun Biz.

Director General of the Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 5, Kwon Soon Hyung, announced the verdict of the second trial. He ordered Yoo Ah In a suspension of two years, with the fine amount remaining the same. Any similar offence in future would lead to a one year prison of the actor. After his first trial in September 2024, he appealed again, and the court agreed on a lenient sentence after careful considerations during the second trial.

However, the court took his remorse into account and changed the ruling. The Director General mentioned, "We accept Yoo Ah In's argument of unfair sentencing." As per the ruling, Yoo Ah In took the drugs because of his depression, and also while being unaware of the risks of its excessive usage. "He has committed not to reoffend and has had over five months in detention for reflection," the Director General said. The unavailability of any prior offense of the Hellbound actor also contributed to the overturning of the ruling.

"There are no prior offenses of the same kind, and we considered the fact that he has not faced criminal penalties exceeding the fine as favorable circumstances," as per the verdict-declarer. Although his appeal for a lighter sentence was granted, he was criticised due to his act. Calling medical narcotics like propofol addictive, the Director General mentioned "The circumstances of the crime are not good as he (Yoo Ah In) took advantage of systemic loopholes to administer drugs using another person's name, leaving much to be criticized."