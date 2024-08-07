Yoo Ah In mourns demise of his father after long battle with chronic illness

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, drug abuse, and sexual assault.

On August 7, K-media outlet My Daily confirmed the passing of actor Yoo Ah In's father. After a prolonged struggle with chronic illness, Yoo Ah In’s father died, leaving the actor and his family to navigate a profound loss.

The funeral will take place at the Daegu Catholic University Hospital Funeral Home, with the burial scheduled for August 9 at Myeongbok Park. Yoo Ah In’s agency, United Artists Agency, has announced that they are currently gathering further details about the situation, amid the family’s need for privacy during this challenging time.

Yoo Ah In, known for his compelling performances in films like Burning and television dramas such as Secret Love Affair, has been candid about his family life in the past. On a television program, the actor shared heartfelt insights into his relationship with his parents, particularly emphasizing his bond with his mother. However, he also spoke about his recent efforts to strengthen his connection with his father.

In an emotional revelation, Yoo Ah In described how his relationship with his father evolved over time. “I’ve always been closer to my mother. Even as a child, I’d choose her over my dad without hesitation. It’s only recently that I’ve started to think about my father more. For the first time, I called him and said, ‘I love you.’ Gathering the courage to tell him I love him felt strange and good at the same time.” This personal disclosure highlighted the actor’s deepening affection and newfound appreciation for his father, underscoring the bittersweet nature of their late connection.

As Yoo Ah In and his family mourn this profound loss, fans and colleagues alike are extending their condolences and support. During this period of grief, Yoo Ah In's fans and the broader entertainment community have rallied to offer their sympathies.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In faces intense scrutiny as he is investigated for illegal narcotics use and sexual assault. Accused of consuming 9.6 liters of propofol and other controlled substances across multiple hospitals, he’s also facing allegations of coercing a YouTuber into drug use. As for sexual assault charges, the actor has vehemently denied any such claims. Despite his impressive career spanning over two decades with notable works like Burning and Hellbound, these serious charges cast a shadow over his once-lauded reputation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol, substance abuse, or any form of assault, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

