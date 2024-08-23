Yoo Ah In’s drug controversy: Doctor fined for administering propofol to actor without medical record; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

A doctor has been fined for administering the psychotropic drug propofol to actor Yoo Ah In without proper medical records. On August 22 KST, Judge Kim Taek Hyung of the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 9 fined Doctor A 40 million KRW (about 30,000 USD) for violations of the Narcotics Control Act and other charges. The doctor was prosecuted without being detained.

The court noted that, as a doctor handling narcotics, A should have recognized the seriousness of misusing psychotropic drugs. However, A administered a high dose of propofol to Yoo Ah In without recording detailed information or creating proper medical records.

The judge also highlighted that A administered a high dose of propofol without detailed notes or medical records and issued a false prescription without directly examining the patient. The misuse of psychotropic drugs for profit demonstrates a severe lack of ethical judgment.

However, the court noted that the defendant has sincerely reflected on their actions, has no prior criminal record, and received letters of support from acquaintances. These factors led the court to conclude that a prison sentence would be too harsh, resulting in the imposition of a fine instead.

In January of this year, the prosecution charged six doctors, including A, with overprescribing psychotropic drugs like sedatives and propofol to Yoo Ah In. The other five doctors also received fines or suspended prison sentences in their initial trials and have since filed appeals.

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah In faces charges for repeatedly using medical propofol under the pretense of sedation for cosmetic procedures 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 at hospitals in Seoul. The prosecution has called for a four-year prison sentence, a 2 million KRW fine, and an additional 1.5 million KRW penalty for Yoo Ah In. In his final statement, Yoo Ah In’s defense team urged for clemency, citing his ongoing struggles with depression, anxiety, and insomnia, and noting that his psychiatrist had recommended hospitalization and sedative medications.

Although Yoo Ah In has denied using proxy prescriptions in his family's names, a doctor who testified at the sixth hearing confirmed that prescriptions were issued at Yoo Ah In’s request. He is also accused of using prescriptions under others’ names, attempting to destroy evidence, and encouraging friends to use marijuana—allegations he continues to deny. Yoo Ah In's first trial verdict is set for September 3 KST.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.