Yoo Ah In faces 4-year prison sentence and fines in drug case; actor apologizes to family, colleagues and fans

Actor Yoo Ah In, real name Uhm Hong Sik, aged 37, faces a 4-year prison term for drug-related charges. On the 24th, the Criminal Agreement Division 25 of the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul, conducted the final trial for Yoo Ah In and his associate, Choi.

The prosecution urged the court to impose a 4-year prison sentence, a 2 million won fine, and a forfeiture of 1.54 million won. Yoo Ah In himself delivered a final statement, apologizing to his family, colleagues, and fans who were hurt by his actions.

According to a report by JTBC, prosecutors have requested a four-year prison term and a 2 million won fine for actor Yoo Ah In, currently on trial for alleged habitual drug use. On July 24, the Seoul Central District Court held the seventh hearing in the case against Yoo Ah In, real name Uhm Hong Sik. He stands accused of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

In previous hearings, Yoo Ah In admitted to using marijuana but justified his use of other medications, explaining they were prescribed for the treatment of depression and panic disorders under medical supervision.

Despite Yoo Ah In's denial of proxy prescriptions in his family’s name, a doctor who testified during the sixth hearing affirmed that prescriptions were indeed issued at Yoo Ah In’s request.

The prosecution argued that Yoo Ah In and his associate, Mr. Choi, leveraged their wealth to indulge in drug consumption abroad, evading Korean law enforcement. Additionally, they were accused of attempting to intimidate witnesses and aid in their escape, displaying blatant disregard for the Korean legal system. Prosecutors characterized these actions as profoundly unethical.

Based on these allegations, the prosecution has requested a four-year prison term and a 2 million won fine for Yoo Ah In, and a four-year sentence for Mr. Choi. Yoo Ah In is further accused of habitually using four types of medical drugs — propofol, midazolam, ketamine, and remimazolam — on 181 occasions, reportedly for sedation during cosmetic procedures.

Moreover, allegations have emerged that Yoo Ah In used prescriptions under others’ names, tried to destroy evidence, and encouraged acquaintances to use marijuana, all of which he has denied.

Yoo Ah In’s lawyer demands leniency; actor apologizes to family, friends and fans

In contrast, Yoo Ah In’s defense attorney acknowledged the propofol injection charges but argued that they were administered for treating mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety disorders, and sleep disorders, based on professional medical judgment.

The Hellbound actor’s side appealed for leniency, emphasizing that Yoo Ah In has no prior similar offenses. His attorney expressed that Yoo Ah In deeply regrets his past actions and has reflected on his dependency on sleep anesthetics and sleeping pills since the incident. The lawyer firmly assured that the star is committed to never repeating these mistakes and requested leniency to allow him to re-enter into society and fulfill his responsibilities.

Yoo Ah In himself made a final statement, expressing deep reflection and apologizing for his mistakes in relation to this incident. He sincerely apologized to his family, colleagues, and fans who were hurt and affected by his wrongdoings. He bowed his head, expressing genuine remorse and regret.

He continued, stating that this incident has prompted him to reflect deeply on his entire life. Yoo Ah In expressed his determination to live as a more mature and responsible person moving forward. He expressed gratitude to those who have guided him with firm discipline and affection.

He apologized once more to everyone who was disappointed by him and to those who were hurt and affected by his actions. The actor also affirmed that regardless of the outcome, he is committed to repaying the support of those who cherish him and to making meaningful contributions to society.

Earlier, the prosecution sought arrest warrants for Yoo Ah In twice, in May and September of last year, but both were dismissed by the court. As a result, Yoo Ah In has been undergoing trial without being detained.

