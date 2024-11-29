Year Ender 2024: 5 times Tamannaah Bhatia proved blazers are her true BFFs—sharp, sleek, and always on point

As 2024 draws to a close, one thing’s crystal clear: Tamannaah Bhatia loves her blazers. Blazers have been her constant companion through red carpet events, grocery store visits, and airport trips. These power-packed pieces are not just for business—they’re also a mood, a vibe, and a fashion statement.

Blazer, but make it glam

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a blazer outfit from Masaba Gupta. She styled herself in a well-structured brown blazer, highlighted by the signature House of Masaba gold-plated mascots on the collar, all layered over a meticulously matched bralette. But where the outfit truly shines is with the addition of an ivory tie-up skirt lined with golden floral motifs, adding breezy sophistication.

Even with the high heels, her soft brown makeup with nude lips and muted eyeshadow tied the whole look together. This look is one for the books.

Yellow blazer- warm & bright

Tamannaah Bhatia took summer chic to the next level with a monotone pale-yellow outfit by Deme by Gabriella Demetriades. Her look featured a figure-hugging dress with a waterfall hem, paired with a fitted linen blazer with lapels and pockets, striking the perfect balance.

She opted for gemstone-encrusted earrings and cocktail diamond rings. The look was enhanced with rosy brown eyeshadow, a glossy nude pink lip, and a maroon gel manicure for a pop of color. This outfit is perfect for a summer brunch or daytime function!

White is always right

Tamannaah Bhatia rocked monochrome at an event, wowing everyone with her ensemble. She wore a boned corset with panelled detailing, paired with a sharp white blazer defined by lapels, structured shoulders, and flap pockets. She completed the look with straight-fit, wide-leg trousers in the same color, managing to balance structure with grace.

For accessories, she chose pointed white heels to elongate her silhouette and golden hoop earrings for a touch of subtle glamour. Her bright rose makeup, featuring a gentle blush, nude glossy lips, and softly lined eyes finished with feathered brows, completed her look.

Soft waves framing her face added to the elegance of this effortlessly chic style—the best blend of romance and power dressing!

Streetstyle with blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia effortlessly nailed the casual-meets-formal vibe with a bold typography crew neck top paired with a fitted white blazer featuring a notch lapel and structured shoulders. The cool, relaxed vibe paired perfectly with light-washed denim cargo pants with plenty of pockets.

She completed the look with white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses, and a luxe grey Chanel shoulder bag. Her natural waves, dewy fresh makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips made this look both effortless and travel-friendly.

Milan fashion week

Tamannaah Bhatia caught everyone’s attention at Milan Fashion Week with her stunningly chic plaid blazer and matching skirt, complemented by a brown corset belt that accentuated her waist. Black leather gloves added an edgy touch to the ensemble.

The actress kept her jewelry simple, opting for delicate gold earrings and matching rings to let the outfit speak for itself.

Her soft makeup featured smooth skin, pink eyeshadow, well-defined brows, voluminous lashes, a red touch on her cheeks, a few hints of highlighter, and glossy nude lips. Her easy, soft waves completed the picture-perfect look, proving that understated elegance is always on trend.

As we step into 2025, let’s take a page from Tamannaah’s style files and embrace the blazer. Whether you’re heading to a meeting or stepping out for a coffee run, put on that blazer and channel your inner Tamannaah Bhatia.

