Move over sequins, Tamannaah Bhatia’s corset-inspired denim dress worth Rs 31,952 is the new party staple

Tamannaah Bhatia is a queen of versatility when it comes to nailing the party season style. Tamannaah turned heads at a party last night on 11th November in a denim dress that screamed elegant from all angles. With her dress, she has given denim the ultimate go-ahead confirming that it’s no longer meant for casual Fridays or lazy Sundays. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Tamannaah stepped out in a show-stopping strapless denim dress from Reiss, which taught everyone just how to make that sleek, elevated denim vibe rock when the nights are glamorous. This pretty denim number hugs all the curves just right, featuring a corset-inspired bodice that flatters the waist like a charm. The structured top instantly gives off that edgy yet elegant vibe, lending a vintage touch to a thoroughly modern party look.

The dress flows into a lovely, pleated skirt from the bodice. The entire ensemble exudes an air of easy grace thanks to the flow of the skirt and delicate pleats that cascade down. What about the hemline? It’s ideal as it accentuates a pair of heels by dropping just right above the ankles. Her dress retails for Rs 31,952.

The Aranmanai 4 actress added just the right touch of shimmering elements to finish off her look. She sported a trendy black clutch in her hand, wore high heels, and wore very little but eye-catching jewelry. She wore gold earrings and a delicate bracelet that was not so loud but was still very pretty. The styling here is all about letting the dress shine with a touch of sophistication, and it’s spot-on for any party or glam night.

And let's talk about her glam being the cherry on top! She opted for a rosy makeup that felt romantic and classic. Tamannaah Bhatia chose soft pink lips and blushed cheeks along with a kohl sweep on the eyes. Nude eyeshadow and perfectly defined brows created that perfect balance between natural and glamorous. Her hair was let down in loose waves, which added effortless beauty as it gave her look a modern carefree appeal.

Hence, if you need some party wear that is out of the box this party season, take a hint from Tamannaah . Opt for that corset as a styled denim dress, tone down the accessorizing and pull off that rosy makeup without any hesitation. Denim just became the season’s coolest party look and all thanks to Tamannaah!

