EXCLUSIVE: Simple & effective ways to help your hair on the road to recovery post Covid infections

Throughout these 2 years of lockdown, it is an understatement to say that times are stressful- You are chained to your laptop for hours, your sleep schedule has gone for a toss, your meal timings have changed, you are running to the groceries store daily under the hot sun etc.

There’s clearly a never-ending list of things you’re doing, but there’s probably one thing that you’re not doing - taking care of your hair. A busy schedule is a reason why clumps of hair are scattered on your white pillowcase every morning, and this problem needs attention right away. It's just not you; we’re all guilty of ignoring hair health right now.

But it's never too late! I have doled out a simple yet effective tip on how to deal with hair fall with just 2 ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen- Honey and Milk. Read on and find out how you can put this wonder ingredient to good use.

Some benefits of Honey and Milk

1. Honey helps seal the moisture in your hair, keeping it conditioned and shiny. This reduces breakage, which is often a cause of slower hair growth.

2. Honey has rich antioxidant properties that prevent damage, keeping your scalp and hair healthy.

3. Honey, being a humectant and containing proteins, minerals, and vitamins, strengthens the hair follicles, curbing hair fall and baldness.

4. Honey has antibacterial qualities. It may help prevent scalp infections and soothe issues like dandruff, eczema, etc.

5. Honey contains an enzyme called glucose oxidase, which starts the oxidation of glucose and forms hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide has antibacterial properties. It may fight related infections pertaining to the scalp and hair.

6. Milk or milk products are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products can also be a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss. It also helps in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.

How to Use these ingredients:

Prepare a mixture of 2-3 tablespoons of honey and milk to get the right consistency. Apply this mixture evenly on your wet hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off thoroughly. This mixture will close down your hair's cuticle and give your hair that amazing shine.

While these ingredients help to a great extent. Other factors contribute to hair growth and one of the most overlooked is physical stimulation like massaging and relaxing the mind and scalp. Giving yourself a scalp massage can help your hair grow faster and in turn, make your strands look healthier.

That’s how nutritious natural ingredients such as honey and milk come to the rescue. So what’s stopping you guys?

Changing your lifestyle to help with your hair worries.

Which person comes to your mind when I say ‘Healthy hair’? Now does that person have thin or dry hair or thick and shiny hair? I know your answer! Well, we all know someone who is blessed with that perfect looking hair which we dream of. Sometimes it's genetic but sometimes your lifestyle, routine, diet and your overall approach to hair care, which also plays a critical role in maintaining your crowning glory. But the process to find out the perfect lifestyle for your hair can be a little daunting.

So worry not here’s a breakdown of everything you need to change in your lifestyle that will prove right for your hair.

The most common cause of hair fall is stress and poor manageability. Stress is one of the major causes of hair fall, it may sound strange but lifestyle factors such as diet, smoking and stress can cause hair loss. External factors such as pollution, sun exposure is also triggering hair loss.

Even something relatively minor as a tooth infection can result in hair loss too.

Including meditation in your daily routine will be a great start to resolving most problems.

Healthy eating habits also can add on to prevent hair fall, include protein-rich food such as sprouts, pulses, milk products etc.

Eat sufficient Zinc and Iron. When it comes to hair care, both of these minerals are important for having strong and healthy hair.

Food for hair in the form of external applications also can help.

Example hair packs like a mixture of avocado, honey and milk. This combination works perfectly for hair fall control and for damage repair.

Natural is the way to go

It’s been more than a year since we have been asked to stay at home in an effort to overcome the coronavirus that has baffled the world. We all are asked to adapt to a new normal, now this new normal also includes our hair maintenance. Like every business, even the beauty business is a pause right now, at times it's difficult to get the products on time. Perhaps, in such times it's time to ‘go back to basics’ to find ideas for hair care at home itself. Here are a few tips to take care of your hair with the bare minimum ingredients.

Eggs:

Eggs are rich in protein, which is essential for the hair to build strong and thick. You can use an egg to condition your hair. If you have dry or brittle hair, use 2 egg whites to moisturize your hair depending on your hair length. Take ½ cup of any egg mixture (egg white or entire egg) and apply to clean damp hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and rinse with cool water. This one of the most effective beauty tips for hair and notice the change

Olive Oil:

Olive oil is rich in omega3 acids and other nutrients that are essential for overall health, including hair health. When applied directly to the scalp and hair, olive oil helps promote thicker hair. It will also leave your hair soft and moisturised. You can simply warm the olive oil and massage it into your scalp, leave it for 30 mins with a shower cap on and rinse it out with mild shampoo. You can also add honey to this mixture.

Aloe Gel:

Aloe vera is typically considered a skincare ingredient but did you know this one ingredient is also helpful for your hair growth. Applying aloe oil directly to the hair and scalp may help strengthen the hair strands and thicken them over time. One can always mix Castor Oil or Coconut oil and make a mixture. You can also use an Aloe Vera gel and apply directly to your scalp and leave it for 30 mins.

Avocado:

Avocado is rich in vitamin E, and it can be a good moisturizer for your hair. Make a simple avocado rub with 1 full avocado with 1tbsp of olive/coconut oil and apply it twice a week, let it sit for about 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo.

Baking soda:

One of the secret tips for hair is Baking soda therapy. Make a mixture of 3 tbsp. of baking soda with some water. Rinse your hair with this solution after shampooing. Let it set in for at least 5 minutes before the rinse. This mixture will help to remove the excess shampoo and styling product from your hair.

It is important to remember that the results of natural treatments will vary depending on the individual. People with allergies should use it with caution. But in most cases, natural home remedies are low cost and low risk and it's worth trying.

About the author: Sachin Kamat, Senior Director, Enrich.

