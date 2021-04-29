EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS her DIY exfoliating scrub, home remedies to get rid of eyebags & more

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the Ajeeb Daastaans actor revealed that while does have good skin, it is also important to maintain it. Here's all that she does to ensure her skin remains supple and clean.

An actor who has made her mark in the industry and is making her way up the ladder is Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her latest role in the film Ajeeb Daastaans won hearts all over. From glamorous roles to slice-of-life characters, she has managed to portray everything thrown at her with absolute confidence!

For an actor who is almost always on set shooting, Nushrratt's skin is something we're in awe of.

The actor revealed to us all that she does to maintain her skin. Because she doesn't have any issues with her skin, the actor credits her smooth skin to her genes. She also believes that genes aren't enough and good skin needs to be maintained as well!

When it comes to ghar-ke-nuskhe that she swears by Nushrratt's mother whips up a face pack for the actor. "Channe ka atta she used to mix with rose water or aloe vera," says the actor who then applies it on her skin.

Also a firm believer in exfoliation, Nushrratt even makes her own scrub at home. "Ground sugar with some Vitamin E oil," is something she swears by to scrub her skin at home.

Bharuccha also recollects a time when she was shooting for over 40 nights for a film, following which she had puffy eye bags. "My mom would every morning wake up and give me that chai ka one tea ka potli she would make. I would put this on my eyes and travel to set in the car with those things on my eyes," she says about the simple remedy to get rid of saggy eye bags.

The actor also has a simple skincare routine that involves Vitamin C serum, Vitamin E oil, followed by a scrub for her face. She also swears by sheet masks. "They're stocked up in my fridge," she says excitedly about the Korean remedy.

Additionally, the actor even talked about the beauty product that is extremely overrated, the best makeup tip shared to her by a makeup artist, and more! Watch the video to find out.

Have you tried Nushrratt's home remedies? Have they worked for you? Comment below and let us know.

