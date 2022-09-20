7 Celebrity-Approved Gorgeous Handbags

When it comes to handbags , Lavie has always stayed ahead of the curve. Whether it’s their cutting-edge styles, high-quality products, or the best shopping experience; Lavie ticks all the boxes for being the pioneer of the Indian handbag industry. Lavie , derives its name from the popular French Phrase La Vie En Rose which means, Living life in Pink Hues. Tapping into the colour trends of 2022, Lavie has recently launched their latest collection with Anushka Sharma. When it comes to colourful bags, we're talking about everything from vibrant to bold knock-out tones that will refresh any dull look. Here’s a list of bags we applaud, scroll to read which ones from Lavie’s collection have captured our hearts and shopping carts, and a way to fashion them.

There have been many square bag adaptations over the years and this year , Lavie’s Chapada satchel reigns king. It is crafted with faux leather, smooth finish and comes with perforated punched detailing at the front face. The chic ring handle scores 10/10 for grip and comfort. Their blue Chapada satchel transitions seamlessly from daytime to evening, sprucing up one’s look.

For those who gravitate more towards minimalistic styles, Lavie’s Ushawu satchel takes the cake. It has been flying off the shelves since its launch and it’s easy to see why. This bestseller has roomy interiors and comes in multiple flattering hues. Red, navy, purple, and coral are a few of our favourite shades. Pair this vibrant bag with a neutral toned ensemble and embrace your color blocking moment.

This season, we are all about big-bag energy and Lavie’s Horse Dome satchel is just the perfect match. This dome-shaped silhouette with stunning herringbone texture on front panel, roomy interiors and multiple pockets offers both fashion and function, making it a wardrobe staple. The red and ochre satchel is an ideal companion for a chic all black top and trouser set or a bodycon dress.

What more one could one ask for? But wait, there’s actually more. Lavie’s Gypsy satchel is a small-sized bag that is season's most-wanted statement carry. Don a traditional jumpsuit, beautiful saree or a gown with this bag. After all, nothing puts a final touch on an outfit quite like a statement Lavie handbag. Popular influencers like Amulya Rattan and Kritika Khurana were spotted carrying it for their festivities.

There’s been no shortage of tote bags adorned with textures in past, but this year, it’s everywhere. Lavie’s Horse tote is one such classic silhouette with texture detailing on its front panel. The blue hues and bright yellows make this bag a quintessential piece of the season. Whether you're looking for a sizable bag to use as a stylish carry-on for a flight or to fit everything you need for the office, Horse tote has got you covered.

But the bag that caught our eye is their Beech satchel . Clean silhouettes, gold-toned hardware and brushed man-made leather makes this satchel the most versatile one of the current times. Beech satchel will always make a great talking point wherever you take it. The gorgeous Malaika Arora was recently spotted donning this arm-candy for an evening party.