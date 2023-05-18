21 Best Hippie Hairstyles to Embrace the Rock ‘n’ Roll Look

It was the end of the 1960s when hippie hairstyles got a lot of fame and recognition throughout the world, owing to their cool and undone look. Hippies were known to wear their long manes down to their shoulders and use bands or ribbons to wrap their hair. Even though this is not the 60s, hippie style hairstyles still hold a lot of essence in this world. The beads in the hair, the dreadlocks, the headband look — there are various classic and simple hippie hairstyles you can try to seize the day. Ditch the modern hairstyles for a while and relive the 60s era with these best hippie hairstyles.

Embrace the Hippie Vibes With 21 Best Hippie Hairstyles

Whether you prefer effortless braids or intricate hippie updo hairstyles, there’s a hairstyle out there that will make you feel utterly beautiful. So, let’s dive straight in and explore 21 captivating hippie hairstyles that are sure to turn heads this season.

1. Braided Ponytail

Pull your hair back into a braided ponytail and look mesmerizing. This is a clean, sleek look that's gotta make heads turn. You can add some magic to this hairstyle by coloring your hair green or red.

2. Double Braided Buns

Buns are comfortable to wear and pair well with all outfits. Make a bun on each side of your head and look chic and classy. This cute hippie hairstyle is perfect for any gathering, adding a touch of sophistication to your overall look.

3. Fishtail braid

Fishtail braids can never go out of fad, owing to the sophisticated and modern look they provide. In ancient times, these braids were made by the people of Greece. They are made with small sections of hair and give an ornate look.

4. Twisted Double Bun Braids

Give an extravagant look to your double bun braided hairstyle by making two buns on top of your head on each side. This is one of the cutest and most beautiful 60s hippie hairstyles to wear.

5. Bun Updo

Hippie updo hairstyles can never go out of trend as they look elegant and stunning. A simple bun updo can make you look more ravishing than you already are. Bring out the hippie vibe in you with this sleek and comfortable hairstyle. You can even create a messy updo with this one.

6. Dreadlock Bun

Dreadlocks not only give you a stylish look but also protect your hair from environmental damage, thereby promoting hair growth. Take your bun game up a notch with this amazing hippie hairstyle.

7. Multiple Braids

Revitalize your hippie energy with a multiple braids hairstyle. In this hairstyle, instead of making one or two braids, you make multiple small braids. You can complete the look with chunky earrings.

8. Blue Locks

Blue hair gives a bold look and suits all skin tones. This is one of the popular hippie hairstyles for long hair. With a blue mane, you can choose to wear your hair down, make a bun, braid, or tie your hair into a ponytail – everything looks great.

9. Flowy Curly Hair with a Side Flower Band

This is one of the most adorable hairstyles for medium-length to long hair. Flowy, wavy hair looks great when worn down with a side flower band. This hairstyle will give you a relaxed, soothing look.

10. Medium-Length Curly Hair with Flowers

Flowers are one of the best hair accessories to use. Channel your flower girl spirit with this whimsical hairstyle. Those who love flowers can go for this one. Simply let your curly hair flow down to your shoulders and accessorize your tresses with a flowers for a hippie look.

11. Red Hair with Front Bangs

One can never go wrong with red locks, and when added with front bangs, the look is breathtaking. Red hair accentuates the whole style and goes well with all types of hairstyles.

12. Cloth Headband

Slay like a quintessential diva with this look. Make a low bun and let side bangs flow. Wrap a cloth headband around your head for a stylish look. This easy hippie hairstyle is sure to make you look beautiful.

13. Low bun with a Stone Studded Headband

Rock the 60s look by accessorizing your hair with a shimmery hippie headband. Make a sleek bun and complete the look with subtle jewelry.

14. Side Braids with a Low Bun

This hairstyle complements thick, long hair. Tie your hair in a bun and make thick side braids for a princess and stylish look.

15. Braids with Shells

Make your hair happy by braiding them and accessorizing them with shells. This hairstyle will make you look more fabulous if you make braids on one side of the hair and let them loose and flow down.

17. Updo with a High-end Headpiece

Get the look of a queen by making a high updo and wearing a shimmery headpiece. The bold headpiece will give you an enchanting look.

18. Flowy Curls with a Hat

Hats protect your hair from heat and give an extraordinary look to your complete hairstyle. Let your gorgeous hair loose and allow them to flow. Add a hippie touch to your hairstyle with a hat.

19. Unicorn Hair

Multicolored hair is an integral part of hippie culture. So, let your boldness show with unicorn hair and slay the day. Be it straight hair or curl, this hairstyle looks good on all.

20. Half Up Half Down Dreadlocks

Hippies were known for adorning dreadlocks. This style is simple but offers a great look. Create a side part in your dreadlocked hair and secure half of it with pins while leaving the other half loose and flowing down.

21. Dreadlock Bun with Flowy Hair

This dreadlock bun with side tresses flowing down is sure to stand out. Try this hairstyle to create an awesome look.

Conclusion

The best part of hippie hairstyles is that they are easy to make and always come with a fun element. For example, beads, hair bands, and dreadlocks make the hairstyle look bold and stylish. Be it any era, the craze for these hairstyles will never go away as they look great. Embrace the opportunity to try out the 21 best hippie hairstyles, allowing your beauty to radiate. Unleash your inner free spirit as hippie hairstyles are all about creativity. So, don’t hesitate to look your hippie best this 2023!

