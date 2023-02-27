8 Different Types of Socks to Give Comfort to Your Feet

Good-looking, comfortable socks can create a perfect style statement and uplift your appearance. The truth is, while most people spend a lot of time and effort picking an outfit for themselves, they often don't think a lot before buying socks. There are different types of socks available in the market with unique purposes. So, the next time you need to upgrade your wardrobe, don't overlook the importance of having a few pairs of appropriate and stylish socks. Besides elevating certain outfits, socks provide various benefits: they protect our feet from germs, keep our feet dry, and absorb moisture. Never say no to a pair of socks, and keep different types of socks in your wardrobe to create a nice aesthetic look whenever you want.

Different Types of Socks According to Length And How to Wear Them 1. Knee High Socks

As the name implies, knee-high socks go up to your knees. These socks are unisex and promote blood circulation in the legs. They are highly comfortable to wear. Many people wear these socks during winter because they add an extra layer to keep the legs warm. Some of the awesome features of knee-length socks include additional padding, low profile seam, and moisture absorption qualities. These socks are most suitable for athletes, yoga trainers/trainees, and hospitality professionals. Wondering how to style knee-high socks? You can wear shorts and a cute tee with knee-high socks and boots during the summers. These socks pair well with a tank top, denim jacket, or tunic during the warm season. You can wear boots or running shoes with these socks. 2. Low Cut Socks

These are commonly known as ankle socks and cover your feet right to your ankles. They are the best types of socks to wear when it's hot outside. These socks allow a sleek appearance that pairs well with all types of ensembles. As they are not fully visible, you can wear ankle socks of any color, giving an exciting factor to your look. These socks are meant for both men and women and pair exceptionally well with low-cut shoes, sneakers, or hiking shoes. You can wear them with shorts, capris, or even jeans to elevate your outfits. Don't forget to add a splash of color to your socks, and have different colors of ankle socks for every vibe. Also, make sure to keep in mind the color of your outfit when choosing the ankle-length sock. For instance, if you are wearing green-colored sneakers or a green dress, you can go for lime green socks to accentuate your look. Style low cut socks with capris, hemmed pants, or chunky loafers with tees or polka dots T-shirts. You can also wear T-shirt dresses along with it. Men can go for shorts and tees with a pair of low cut socks. 3. Quarter Length Socks

Different types of socks help us elevate our fashion game; that's why you can have all types of socks in your wardrobe and use them as per the occasion. Another variety of socks on our list is the quarter-length sock. They are chic and comfortable. These modish socks go above your ankle bone and reach right below your calf. They protect your ankles and feet from shoe bites. You can wear them with high-top shoes or informal shoes. Women can wear these with pleated skirts or capris and a tee. 4. Calf Length Socks

Calf-length socks are the go-to socks for athletes and joggers. They boost circulation in the legs and keep the calf muscles firm. They also help increase endurance and reduce pain in the lower leg during running or athletic activities. As the name implies, calf-length socks reach up to your calf muscles. You can wear them with sports shoes. These are mostly ideal for men. Outfit-wise, calf-length socks go well with tracksuits or jogging suits alongside sneakers for a dapper look. Women can wear these socks with skirts and tees, shorts, or dresses alongside boots. 5. Crew Socks

These are thick socks that are highly suitable for athletes as they help keep their feet sweat-free. They go up to the calf muscles and are ideal for wearing when it's cold outside. You can get them in different colors to get a voguish look. They are meant for both men and women and are highly recommended to wear during physical activities. They go exceptionally well with running shoes and sporty clothes. Women can pair them with loafers and a fitted top and trousers. You can also style it with sneakers and a midi dress to shine brighter. Men should also have fun with athleisure by styling a pair of crew socks with trousers and a T-shirt. 6. Slip-on Socks

These are also known as no-show socks and are made of thinner material, making them suitable for warm weather. They are perfect to wear with sneakers, loafers, shoes, or boat shoes. You can use these socks as an accessory instead of a necessity. Wear them with wide-legged jeans, a tee, or a mini dress to look ravishing. Slip-on socks can be worn by both men and women. 7. Thigh Length Socks

These are important ones in our list of 'different types of socks.' People love wearing thigh-high socks not only because of their modern look but also because they improve circulation up and down the leg and mobility. As the name suggests, these socks go above your knees, and you can get them in different colors or prints to up your fashion game. They are ideal for both men and women. You can wear them with boots or sports shoes. You can style them with T-shirt dresses, flared skirts and a tee, denim dresses, and high-waisted shorts and T-shirts. These socks look good on both men and women. 8. Mid-Calf Length Socks

Mid-calf socks are quite similar to calf socks; the only difference is that these cover half of your calf muscles. These are great pairs of socks to wear in the fall and winter seasons. They are usually made from woolen material to keep your feet and legs warm and protect you from the cool air. Mid-calf length socks look great with informal shoes and running shoes. You can wear them with a denim tee and shorts or a tunic. Both men and women can choose to wear mid-calf length socks. Conclusion We hope you liked reading about the different types of socks and now will use this knowledge to get socks according to seasons and your preference. Socks are a great add-on to your outfit and can change your entire look. They also protect your feet from blisters and shoe bites. So, don't be in a hurry while shopping for socks. Take some time and get the best socks for yourself. Make sure to buy comfortable socks that you can wear for an extended period. Don't skip your socks so you can rock everywhere you go.

