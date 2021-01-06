EXCLUSIVE: Designer Kavya Singh Kundu on the fashion trends to look forward to in 2021

Look your best this year and gear up for the biggest trends that will take 2021 by storm in the fashion world! Read on to know what to expect.

Fashion is one of those dynamic industries that constantly get affected and influenced by changing times. Food, travel, culture, science, technology and even current affairs have an effect on the trends and styles. This year, with the pandemic, fashion has had to mould itself around the limitations and the new normal that have emerged off late. Hence, 2021 will completely be guided by the events of this year, across all industries.

Fashion in particular has already seen a huge shift in terms of styles and trends. With digital meetings prevailing, the shoulders, collars and necklines are getting a huge facelift! Exaggerated power shoulders, double collars, jewelled necklines, that’s really where all the focus is.

With intimate gatherings being the new normal, colour choices too have gone from bold neons and bright tones to pastel and sorbet hues this year and will also be dominant for all of 2021. Colour blocking and tone on tone especially with pastel tones is the emerging big trend for spring-summer 2021. Silk organzas and delicate tulles are to make a huge comeback in fun easy ways.

Denim has always been a classic but for the seasons to come denim will be used in many many ways given how versatile it is as a fabric and how easy and stylish it can be. Culottes, pencil skirts and even a classic biker jacket. It’s just one of those fabrics that can never go wrong and will definitely have its share of glory in 2021.

Another huge shift in the industry is the buying trend. With increased awareness and a need for a transparent supply chain model, more and more brands and consumers alike are making better choices both in terms of making better products and well as buying better products. Not only do consumers look at the content and make of what they buy, but they also prefer to invest in good pieces that will make them last many years, that will compliment other separates that they already own and that will be relevant in terms of style and trend even after years. This itself is the biggest monumental trend of 2021, where businesses and consumers both make better choices that are good for people and the planet.

About the author: Kavya Singh Kundu is the founder of Label Kabya Singh Kundu.

