Discover 4 of the biggest relationship deal breakers for gay men

Even once you’re struck by cupid’s arrow, there is a healthy dose of caution that every individual takes while entering a relationship. Whatever your partner's level of intelligence may be, their humour, or attractiveness; there are some things you simply can't overlook. Deal-breakers in a relationship are those "hard stops." They can occur at any time during a relationship, unlike red flags, which are warning indications that appear early on. Frequently, these tend to crop up after your date has grown attached to you. So, today, we present the behaviours that reveals a fundamental misalignment in goals or ideology that usually tend to compel gay men to break off a budding romance.

1. Disagreeing about "out" vs. "in"

Coming out should be done on each person's terms. However, in some couples, having one partner out and the other in the closet can lead to conflict. Dating a closeted person can be a deal breaker for you if being out and proud is truly important to you. Additionally, dating an out person might not be a good idea for you if you're more private and not ready to come out.

2. Distasteful envy

A small amount of jealousy is normal in a relationship, but if your crush is continually checking your phone, asking you who you're with, or disregarding your boundaries, they are probably quite jealous. You guessed it – the deal-breaker!

3. Disparate values

There is no one right or wrong set of values, so if the things that are significant to you just aren't to your boyfriend, you may be faced with a relationship-ending issue.