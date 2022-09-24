Tips to help you stop losing yourself in your relationship

Sometimes you don't realize it, but you wound yourself in the wrong relationship over time because you kept trying to make things work when there was no way to, in addition to being in the wrong relationships with the wrong partners. And this is where you start losing yourself because you are working so hard to make the relationship work. Of course, at first, you'll be completely smitten with this person! But it's crucial to keep in mind not to lose oneself in the process. Regardless of your strength or independence, it may happen to anyone. So here we suggest you a few simple changes you may do to stop losing yourself in your relationship.

1. Set yourself priority In every relationship, taking care of oneself is crucial. It is simple to get into toxic emotional neediness habits and lose your sense of self when you are unable to take care of yourself. Do not depend on your partner to make you happy. You'll realize how much you share and how much you enjoy spending time with each other. which is amazing but by living up to who you are and what you adore, you must still meet your personal requirements.