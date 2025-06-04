Virat Kohli knows how to make singles feel jealous, his post for ‘Bangalore girl’ Anushka Sharma after IPL win is peak couple goals

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine after achieving a long-cherished dream of his life. While celebrations are on for emerging the real King in IPL 2025 Finale, the celebrated cricketer shared an adorable picture with his wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, complemented with a heartwarming caption.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the most loved power couples. The cricketer extended gratitude to his wife for being “very supportive every now and then” and revealed how winning the IPL 2025 trophy is “far more special for her.”

Sharing a cute and adorable picture with his lady love from last night, Kohli wrote, “l've seen it for 18 years and she's seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We're both equally relieved and since she's a Bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through (with three red hearts) @anushkasharma”

The picture went viral on social media in no time. Reacting to the same, fans showered love and support to the celebrity couple. One commented, “King and his queen (with red hearts emoji). Another wrote, “No Nazar (with cry and evil emojis). A third social media user hailed the couple and wrote, “Virushka for a reason (with red heart emoji).”

For the unversed, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won IPL 2025 Finale by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 runs. The winning team is in celebration mode currently and has organised a special victory parade in Bengaluru to celebrate the biggest achievement after a long wait of 18 years with the fans.

Soon after winning the match, Virat Kohli ran towards Anushka Sharma and hugged her like a baby. Popular as Virushka, the couple never shy away in making each other feel special and witness every close win and madness on the fields together.

