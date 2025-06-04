It’s Official: Nivin Pauly joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with dual role in Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz

Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, aka LCU, is expanding with the Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz, and the makers have recently dropped a massive cast update regarding the same. In the latest announcement, Malayalee star Nivin Pauly will be playing the main antagonist in the upcoming venture.

The cast update shared by the makers had a promo video featuring Nivin in a menacing and chaotic avatar, unlike anything he has done before. With a blood-filled look on his face, scruffy hair, and gold teeth, he has introduced himself as Walter.

Advertisement

What came as a surprise is that the Premam actor would be donning dual roles in the movie, the other being a soft-spoken and seemingly illiterate man. As the former character gears up for his clash with Benz - a masked vigilante, he calls himself a man with “dirty mind, beautiful heart…deadly combination.”

Making the cast reveal official, the production house penned, “Meet #Walter, Our very own certified Baddie AKA Nivin Pauly.”

Nivin Pauly joins LCU’s Benz as Walter

The upcoming Tamil-language action thriller features Raghava Lawrence in the titular character, as director Bakkiyaraj Kannan fulfills the directorial duties. Being the 4th installment in the LCU, Benz was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is co-producing the venture under his own production house.

Apart from Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, the movie features Vaathi fame Samyuktha in the female lead role. Interestingly, AA22xA6 and Suriya45 composer Sai Abhyankkar will be debuting in cinema with this venture.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj previously had three films in his cinematic universe, which include the Karthi-starrer Kaithi, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Interestingly, Benz would mark the first time Lokesh stepped away from being the director in the universe he created.

Moving ahead, Nivin Pauly was last seen in the lead role for the movie Malayalee From India. The actor had recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Baby Girl and is speculated to have joined the cast of an upcoming horror comedy.

Apart from such ventures, the Bangalore Days actor has movies like Dear Students, alongside Nayanthara, as well as Dolby Dineshan and Multiverse Manmadhan in the lineup.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar brings home limited edition McLaren Senna worth Rs 6.75 crores as his 2nd most expensive car