Thirst trap alert: Ananya Panday flaunts her hourglass figure in bikini during Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot, PICS

Ananya Panday is turning up the heat with latest social media dump that shows her flaunting her hourglass figure in a bikini. The pictures are truly sizzling and one cannot take their eyes off her. As she enjoys a day off in Croatia amid busy shooting schedule of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the CTRL actress’s latest snapshots have taken the internet by storm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kesari Chapter 2 actress treated netizens with a series of candid photos. The first slide shows her striking a pose in a tiny pink bikini. Then follows a frame that features her posing candidly alongside her hair stylist. In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen relaxing on a beach and soaking up the sun by relishing an ice cream and reading a book.

Embracing the European summer, the Student Of The Year 2 actress can't resist but enjoys the water, making the most of her beach day. Celebrating the pride month, Ananya also posted a photo of a tote bag that displayed two men embracing each other. The last slide of her photo dump is a signboard that read ‘Vila Nepos.’

AP wrote, ‘A day off in sunny sunny Croatia,’ in the caption.

As soon as Panday treated fans with her bikini-clad photos, fans showered love in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Golden girl and golden energy.” Another remarked, “You killed this time. You are looking so hotttt Ananya Wow.” Further, the actress’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, also reacted to the post.

For the unversed, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is in Croatia, filming for her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Bankrolled by Karan Johar and others, it stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. Under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the first look of the film is already out. While Kartik is named Ray, Panday will be playing the role of Rumi in the forthcoming romantic comedy-drama. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit the theaters on 13 February 2026, marking Valentine's Day.

