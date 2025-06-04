Karate Kid Legends Worldwide Box Office Update: Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio starrer crosses USD 50 million

Karate Kid: Legends, the latest chapter in the iconic martial arts franchise, has crossed USD 50 million in worldwide gross collections at the time of this article, that is on Wednesday the 4th of June, 2025. The Kungfu Karate film, made on a modest budget of USD 45 million, is performing decently. However, it needs to surpass USD 100 million globally to be considered a solid success.

Advertisement

With key international markets like China yet to open, the film has a strong chance to reach this milestone. Still, its underwhelming performance in North America raises concerns, especially when compared to the Jaden Smith-led The Karate Kid from 2010.

Karate Kid: Legends brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, teaming up to train the new kung fu prodigy, Li Fong, played by Ben Wang. Despite a good Cinemascore of A- that indicates favourable word of mouth, the box office numbers, especially in North America have been lower than expected. The film opened to around USD 20 million domestically, falling short of pessimistic projections that pegged it at USD 25-30 million. This is a stark contrast to the 2010 Karate Kid, which debuted with USD 55 million in North America and went on to gross USD 359 million worldwide.

The good news is that Karate Kid: Legends has already recovered its production budget thanks to the non-theatrical revenues. Also, the international rollout is still in its early stages, and major markets like China, where Jackie Chan’s star power could drive big numbers, are yet to contribute. If the film gains traction in these regions, it could comfortably cross the USD 100 million mark if not more.

Advertisement

Tough competition from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which earned USD 63 million in its second weekend, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which continues to do reasonably in North America, has not helped. The Cobra Kai connection hasn't translated to big box office either. At this point, a new Karate Kid film may not be greenlit by Sony, despite it turning profitable courtesy the non-theatrical revenues.

Have you watched Karate Kid: Legends? If yes, how did you find it to be? You can watch Karate Kid: Legends at a theatre near you, now.

ALSO READ: Karate Kid: Legends Is Not Cobra Kai Sequel, But Here’s How It’s Still Connected