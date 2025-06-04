Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer tops 100cr in India

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has crossed the Rs. 100 crore GROSS mark at the Indian box office. It is the twenty-fourth Hollywood film to exceed the century mark, the third from the franchise. It took eighteen days for the film to reach there, twice as long as its predecessor, Dead Reckoning.

Although Rs. 100 crore is no longer as big a number at the Indian box office as it was, say, ten or even five years ago, only a couple of Hollywood films manage to reach that mark each year, so it still feels like an achievement. The target should really be to reach the Rs. 200 crore mark, but the last film to do so was Avatar 2 in 2022, which went all the way to nearly Rs. 500 crore.

The Hollywood box office in India has evolved unevenly over the years. On one hand, films that had minimal appeal a decade ago have seen their potential grow exponentially, buoyed by an expanding market and a growing audience base. On the other, you have prominent franchise titles that continue to earn roughly the same, at times even less than they did ten years ago, reflecting a stagnation, despite high inflation.

The Mission: Impossible series first made a real impact at the Indian box office with Ghost Protocol in 2011, grossing Rs. 62 crore, equivalent to Rs. 150 crore today and close to Rs. 200 crore when factoring market growth. Since then, the franchise has seen regular growth, crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark with Fallout in 2018. Then in 2023, Dead Reckoning did see growth, but it should have been better, probably could have as well if not for competition cutting its legs.

There was hope that maybe Final Reckoning would get that unrealised growth, but it is not only falling short of Dead Reckoning, but would barely make it past Fallout. Given the start it had, even surpassing Fallout seemed uncertain; fortunately, it has sustained well in the second and third week to reach here. To see the franchise end on a decrease is disappointing.

The Box Office Collections of Mission: Impossible films in India are as follows:

Title Year Gross Mission: Impossible 1996 N.A. Mission: Impossible II 2000 Rs. 10 cr. Mission: Impossible III 2006 Rs. 15 cr. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 2011 Rs. 62 cr. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation 2015 Rs. 77 cr. Mission: Impossible - Fallout 2018 Rs. 106 cr. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 2023 Rs. 132 cr. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 2025 Rs. 107 cr.

(expected)





