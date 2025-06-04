Narivetta Worldwide Box Office Update: Tovino Thomas led action-drama grosses a decent Rs 22 crore in 12 days; Targets a Rs 30 crore global finish

Tovino Thomas’ latest action-packed thriller, Narivetta, has grossed Rs 22 crore worldwide in 12 days since its release. Out of this, Kerala alone has contributed slightly over Rs 13 crore. With a promising trend, Narivetta is expected to comfortably surpass Rs 15 crore in Kerala and breach the Rs 25 crore mark globally. However, whether it can stretch to Rs 30 crore worldwide depends on how it holds up against new releases in the coming weeks.

The collections of Narivetta can be called reasonable. The film hasn't set the box office on fire, but it’s not a disappointment either. Its steady performance ensures that it’s on track to be a safe bet for the makers. Non-theatrical revenues, including satellite, digital, and music rights should ensure that the producers make substantial profits.

Tovino Thomas has had a rollercoaster ride at the box office recently. ARM, was a massive blockbuster. However, Identity failed to impress and bombed at the box office. Tovino also played a key supporting role in Empuraan, which emerged as a blockbuster, though Mohanlal’s star power led the charge. With Narivetta, Tovino delivers an average performer. This mixed bag of results shows that even a star like Tovino can’t guarantee a sure-shot success every time.

Mollywood audiences continue to surprise. Unlike other industries where certain stars can almost guarantee a specific opening or lifetime collection, Kerala’s moviegoers are unpredictable. The only exception seems to be Mohanlal (based on his current form), whose films consistently draw massive crowds, regardless of the genre or scale. For others, including Tovino, it’s a game of content and timing.

The coming weeks will be crucial for Narivetta. New films like Thug Life and Housefull 5 hitting theaters could eat into its screen count and subsequently the audience share. The film's strong hold particularly in Kerala gives it a fighting chance to reach the Rs 25 crore milestone globally. Crossing Rs 30 crore will be a tougher ask, but not impossible if the film continues to perform well amidst strong competition.

