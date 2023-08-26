Good Night Quotes: Paint Your Dreams on the Canvas of Night

As daylight fades and the stars emerge, a tender ritual unfolds—when we bid those we hold dear a serene good night. Whether bestowed upon a beloved partner or a cherished child, this wonderful opportunity carries a heartfelt wish for a peaceful sleep, a bridge between despair and a respite from the day's cares. May flights of angels sing them into the sweetest dreams as they embrace the magic night.

Good night quotes encompass the most profound sentiments like a sweet prince whispering a nightly prayer to the heavens or night messages carried on the wings of evening breezes. As the world is bathed in the moon's soft glow and the lovely dreams weave their tapestry, remember that every night friend's wish is a reassurance that the darkest nights can yield to the morning light.

Be it a restful night's embrace or the more profound meaning found in a happy sleep, let these parting words be a soothing balm for the soul. In every good night, there resides a connection, a moment when time for rest is bestowed with tenderness. May your beautiful nights be as peaceful as they are enchanting, and may these expressions of affection bring you comfort until the dawn breaks anew.

150 Good Night Quotes to Soothe the Soul

Special Good Night Quotes

Advertisement

1. “Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow that I shall say good night till it be morrow.” — William Shakespeare

2. “May tonight be a lovely and serene bridge that will lead you to a wonderful tomorrow.” — Anonymous

3. “Positive thoughts breed a positive life, so close your eyes, hoping for a brighter future. Have a blessed good night's sleep and sweet dreams!” — Anonymous

4. “Sleep is the golden chain that binds health and our bodies together.” — Thomas Dekker

5. “Good night now, and rest. Today was a test. You passed it, you’re past it. Now breathe till unstressed.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

6. “Lay your head down and go to sleep. Think good thoughts and begin to dream.” — Anonymous

7. “We need good quality, restful sleep to feel our best and maintain health; to renew and restore physically as well as psychologically.” — Howard VanEs

8. “Never apologize for burning too brightly or collapsing into yourself every night. That is how galaxies are made.” — Tyler Kent

9. “I love the silent hour of night, for blissful dreams may then arise, revealing to my charmed sight — what may not bless my waking eyes.” — Anne Brontë

10. “God’s guidance is like a small lamp in a dark forest… doesn’t show everything at once… but gives enough light for the next step to be safe. Good night!” — Anonymous

11. “The sky grew darker, painted blue on blue, one stroke at a time, into deeper and deeper shades of night.” — Haruki Murakami

12. “Let the sheep jump over the moon as you count them until your eyes close shut, knowing tomorrow is filled with adventure.” — Anonymous

13. “Remember this: An ending is always the start of something new. Good night!” — Anonymous

14. “Never go to sleep with anger in your heart. Lie down and let the darkness lift the pain and bitterness away before you fall asleep. You will wake up refreshed and ready.” — Anonymous

15. “Good night, dear friend! I say good night to thee. Across the moonbeams, tremulous and white, bridging all space between us!” — Hester A. Benedict

16. “Forget about your troubles and let the sweetness of this lovely night lull you to a blissful sleep. Tomorrow is a new beginning. Good night.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

17. “Slow down your thoughts. Focus on your breaths. Get rid of the clutter in your mind. Prepare your mind and body for rest. It is time to go to sleep and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated in the morning.” — Anonymous

18. “I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” — Sarah Williams

19. “Night is always darker before the dawn, and life is the same, the hard times will pass, everything will get better, and the sun will shine brighter than ever.” — Ernest Hemingway

20. “Day is over, night has come. Today is gone; what’s done is done. Embrace your dreams through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light.” — George Orwell

21. “Don’t fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed.” — Edmund Vance Cooke

22. “The moon embalms me with her love, and she kisses me good night. The nightingale sings her song of love when I take rest in the arms of darkness in the night!” — Avijeet Das

23. “May the good memories of today lull you to sleep.” — Kate Summer

24. “Life is full of new beginnings, and a new day tomorrow brings, sleep well.” — Catherine Pulsifer

25. “Good night, good night, good night. What more is there to say than good night? We’ve had a lot of fun, and it’s time to toodle-oo. Au revoir, auf wiendersehn, and Inka, dinks doo. Good night, good night, good night.” — Jimmy Durante

26. “Tomorrow is a new day and a new start to make things the best they can be! Let someone know what they mean to you! Good night!” — Anonymous

27. “As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully knowing you’ve done all you can do for today.” — Roald Dahl

28. “Here is to hoping that angels will guard you while you dream and the gentle breezes of the night will keep you cool. If it is too cold, may your blankets be warm as you drift on to a gentle rest.” — Anonymous

29. “Some nights are made for torture, or reflection, or the savoring of loneliness.” — Poppy Z. Brite

Advertisement

30. “I love the silent hour of the night, For blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight—what may not bless my waking eyes.” — Anne Brontë

31. “I wish for you a good night, a good sleep, and when you awake with energy and passion, you will abound.” — Kate Summers

32. “Good night, good night. The time has come to close your eyes. Everything needs rest to be their best. Tomorrow will be here in the blink of an eye and a shake of a dog’s tail.” — Anonymous

33. “Listen to the nightsky, the mockingbird always sing you my lullaby.” — Jmemo

34. “Good night! Ah, good the night that wraps thee in its silver light.” — Unknown

35. “I hope you fall asleep softly and sleep soundly. Tomorrow, you will surely wake up full of energy and positivity to face a new day.” — Anonymous

36. “Melancholy were the sounds on a winter’s night.” — Virginia Woolf

37. “Each morning sees some task begun, each evening sees it close; Something attempted, something done, has earned a night’s repose.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

38. “Rose, thanks for the lovely prayer. Now shut up and get into bed.” — Dorothy Zbornak

39. “Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night.” — Edgar Allan Poe

40. “All I wish is a sheet of clouds for your bed and bright crystals for the stars. While you sleep, may the angels play sweet songs that bring you bright dreams.” — Anonymous

41. “No matter how far away you are, you will always be in my thoughts. Each day that we are together is the best day of my life.” — Anonymous

42. “I sleep with the hope that when I wake up in the morning, You will be in my Reality. I love you. Good night.” — Anonymous

43. “Every night, I catch my sleep with the thought of you. I wonder how my life will be if you are not a part of it. I love you. Good night.” — Anonymous

44. “The sea will grant each man new hope, and sleep will bring dreams of home.” — Christopher Columbus

Advertisement

45. “You are the first thing that comes to mind when I wake up and the last thing when I sleep. Thank you for always making me happy. I hope to hear your angelic voice tomorrow. Goodnight, my love.” — Anonymous

46. “Sweet lady, have a blissful night ahead. I hope you will wake up feeling as majestic and beautiful as ever. Never let anything put you down.” — Uknown

47. “I wish for you a good night of sleep, sweet dreams, and a smiling morning.” — Debasish Mridha

48. “The night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” — Vincent van Gogh

49. “Each night, I hope that the moon is large and bright and you will be happy and right. When you turn off the light, keep in mind that I am dreaming of you.” — Anonymous

50. “Life begins at night.” — Charlaine Harris, Dead Until Dark

51. “May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air.” — Franz Kafka

Good Night Quotes for Him

52. “A really good night is when neighbors are calm, and their dog is not barking all night long. I wish nothing could interrupt your precious sleep until the morning sun shows up. Good night!” — Anonymous

53. “Goodnight, dear girlfriend. I always think about you, and I know you have what it takes to face your fears. May this night be peaceful and restful. Get enough sleep because you need the energy to glow tomorrow.” — Anonymous

54. “Knowing I will spend the rest of my night dreaming with you is enough to get me sleepy. I never want to lose what we have. Sleep well, dear one.” — Anonymous

55. “Good night, sweetheart! Don’t look at the window at night. Also, don’t look under the bed. There may be something! Just kidding! Have a sweet dream, my love!” — Anonymous

56. “When I say good night, I actually want you to be a good boy at night. So don’t think about any girl except me. Good night, handsome.” — Anonymous

57. “I wish I could be the moon. I would give anything to watch you sleep. Your beauty is unparalleled and makes the North Star seem dim. May your dreams be wonderful and your rest be plentiful.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

58. “The sun has gone down, the moon and stars are out. It’s time to have all your troubles, worries, and cares melt away. Lay your head down and drift off to sleep.” — Anonymous

59. “As you hit the hay today, I requested bats to watch you tight. I disclosed to certain apparitions to move in white, and to ensure you are OK; I’ll request that the Dracula kiss your neck. Good night.” — Anonymous

60. “Do not sleep so tight until you can’t hear. When I was at your house earlier, I saw bed bugs. Be on the lookout. Goodnight, my friend.” — Anonymous

61. “From a sleepy friend, For a sleepy reason, At a sleepy time, On a sleepy day, In a sleepy mood, To say please sleep well.” — Anonymous

62. “I love sleep. My life tends to fall apart when I’m awake, you know?” — Ernest Hemingway

63. “Some people talk in their sleep. Lecturers talk while other people sleep.” — Albert Camus

64. “Sleep is like the unicorn; it is rumored to exist, but I doubt I will see any.” — Anonymous

65. “Do not go gentle into that good night.” — Dylan Thomas

66. “People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one.” — Leo J. Burke

67. “Even if the size of your bed is not as big as you, do not stop yourself from dreaming king size. Good night. Sleep tight.” — Anonymous

68. “Do you know the difference between horror and beautiful night? A beautiful night is when you hug your teddy bear and sleep, but horror is when it hugs you back! Sweet Dreams Darling! Have a wonderful sleep.” — Anonymous

69. “Auuuchhhh!! Oops! Ouch, I fell from bed trying to reach my phone just to say sweet dreams and good night to you.” — Anonymous

70. “When you hear some weird popping noise of your pet from under your bed… yeah, I need some sleep. Goodnight!” — Anonymous

71. “Let the prettiest and the most beautiful dream come to you tonight. Let the sweetest person come in your dream tonight, but don’t make it a habit because I am not free every night. Good Night!” — Anonymous

72. “My dear friend, just do not be worried about tomorrow, I will always be there to set things right. Good night. Have a tight sleep. Sweet dreams.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

73. “I wish God made me an SMS so that I can reach you in Seconds; it cost you nothing, you will read me, and I could see you smiling, which is worth millions to me! Good Night.” — Anonymous

74. “A very original and authenticated good night wish only for you. Please beware of cheap duplicates. I am the only authorized dealer for good night wishes. Good night, Sweet dreams.” — Anonymous

Love Good Night Quotes

75. “I would not take any selfies for the next 12 hours… not because it’ll be dark but because they’ll be without friends like you. Wishing you a lovely night, my dear friend. Sweet dreams.” — Anonymous

76. “Hold your phone very tightly because this text message is a hug in disguise from me. Wishing you a lovely night. Sleep tight.” — Anonymous

77. “So it is that time again, time to leave WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. So I say, ‘Goodnight, but do not worry, I’ll be back soon! Till then, sleep tight.’” — Anonymous

78. “The good people sleep much better at night than the bad people. Of course, the bad people enjoy the waking hours much more. Good night!” — Anonymous

79. “I’m not asleep… but that doesn’t mean I’m awake.” — Anonymous Author

80. “Marriage is good for those who are afraid to sleep alone at night.” — St. Jerome

81. “Everything I do, I do it for you.” — Bryan Adams

82. “Your hand touching mine… This is how galaxies collide.” — Sanober Khan

83. “I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.” — Luke Bryan

84. “Each night, I hope the moon is large and bright, and you will be happy and right. When you turn off the light, keep in mind that I am dreaming of you.” — Anonymous

85. “How strange to dream of you, even when I am wide awake.” — D.J.

86. “And I start sleeping and dreaming, and I think I’ll dream about you all through the night.” — John Mayer

87. “Take a deep breath and sleep tight while dreaming of me. Sweet dreams.” — RomanceBetweenTheLines.com

88. “’ I love you begins with ‘I’ but ends with ‘you.’” — Charles de Leusse

Advertisement

89. “You’re nothing short of my everything.” — Ralph Block

90. “You’ll be the last thing I think of before I fall asleep and the first thing I think of when I wake up.” — A.G. Henley

91. “I miss you in waves, and tonight I am drowning.” — Denice Envall

92. “For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on Earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” — Again, the Magic

93. “Star Light, star bright, you are the first and last I think of tonight. Good night, my true love.” — Anonymous

94. ”Once upon a time, there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.” — The History of Love

95. “We are made of particles that have existed since the moment the universe began. I like to think those atoms traveled 14 billion years through time and space to create us so that we could be together and make each other whole.” — The Big Bang Theory

96. “I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night.” — When Harry Met Sally

97. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” — Song of Solomon 3:4

98. “Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” — Munia Khan

99. “Each hour is crawling by like years. I cannot wait to be in your arms again.” — Anonymous

100. “Good night, my dearest love, and have pleasant dreams. Here’s to hope that tomorrow will be as sunny and bright as you are.” — Anthony T. Hincks

101. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse

102. “I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — The Fault in Our Stars

103. “Night has come. It is time for you to sleep, my love, so we can be happy tomorrow as we usually are.” — Ambika

104. “Another day, another pang that you are afar.” — Byron Caldwell Smith

105. “In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

106. “If I had to dream up the perfect woman, she wouldn’t even come close to you.” — Boy Meets World

107. “My mind thinks of you the second I fall asleep and as soon as I wake up each morning.” — Anonymous

108. “The time between good night to good morning, all poetries are mentioned by her with his love and their good memories.” — Vaishal Sheth

109. “Sleep well because my love is the wings to cover you, and my hug and kiss are the warmth to pleasure you. Good night, darling.” — Anonymous

110. “Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” — Kay Knudsen

111. “I love you. I knew it the minute I met you.” — Silver Linings Playbook

112. “Good night, my love. I hope you sleep well and have the best dreams. I love you so much. I can’t wait to see you in the morning.” — Anonymous

Heart Touching Good Night Quotes

113. “I wonder how well you sleep at night and what kind of dreams you have. I wish I could step into them as you step into mine. Goodnight, my beautiful.” — Fred Parquet

114. “If the stars could be wished upon, I would spend every wish on you. But tonight, I wish for you restful sleep, undisturbed by all the worries of this world. And for me, my only wish is to dream of you. Goodnight, my love.” — Anonymous

115. “You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be.” — Goo Goo Dolls

116. “You have no idea how hard it is to force myself to stop thinking about you.” — Anonymous

117. “I know you are the one because when we are apart, I feel incomplete. I never want to be without you. Goodnight.” — Prasad Dev

118. “I am summer, yearning for a drop of your rain.” — Gemma Troy

119. “I wish I could do everything on Earth with you.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

120. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

121. “Dreaming of you is my greatest escape.” — Perry Poetry

122. “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets

123. “Love you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Elaine Davis

124. “I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you’ve made of yourself but for what you’re making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

125. “Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” — Anonymous

126. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of the world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

127. “I want to be in your arms, where you hold me tight and never let go.” — Anonymous

128. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

129. “Good night, my angel. Time to close your eyes.” — Billy Joel

130. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

131. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

132. “Take my hand, my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley

133. “I wasn’t expecting you. … The single most extraordinary thing I’ve ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I’ve never been seen so completely, loved so passionately, and protected so fiercely.” — "This Is Us"

134. “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still ‘I love you.’” — Zelda Fitzgerald

135. “I’d rather spend one moment holding you than a lifetime of knowing I never could.” — Anonymous

136. “I know that somehow, every step I took since the moment I could walk was a step toward finding you.” — Nicholas Sparks

137. “It’s like my life isn’t even real to me unless you’re there and in it, and I’m sharing it with you.” — Gilmore Girls

Positive Good Night Quotes

138. “You’re always the first and last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” — Dierks Bentley

139. “You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

140. “When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.” — Arrigo Boito

141. “My heart is and always will be yours.” — Jane Austen

142.“You should be kissed often and by someone who knows how.” — Gone With the Wind

143. “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you.” — Pride and Prejudice

145. “I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.” — Atonement

146. “Give me a kiss, and I’ll serenade you among the stars. Give me your love, and I will pluck each star to set at your feet.” — Anonymous

147. “I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky.” — Anonymous

148. “I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, stay warm, have a good day, or sleep well, what I’m really saying is I love you. I love you so damn much that it’s starting to steal other words’ meanings.” — Anonymous

149. “Dream sweet dreams for me; dream sweet dreams for you.” — The Beatles

150. “When I want you in my arms, when I want you and all your charms, whenever I want you, all I gotta do is dream.” — The Everly Brothers

151. “Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I’m happy now… because I love you.” — Groundhog Day

Conclusion

Within the confines of this article lies an assortment of uplifting good night quotes designed to envelop your mind in tranquility as you prepare to embrace slumber's gentle embrace. Among these heartfelt sentiments, you can select the most resonant goodnight messages, allowing them to manifest in various delightful ways. Whether they find their home on the canvas of your bedroom wall, inscribed upon a sheet of paper, or woven into digital whispers sent to those who hold the key to your heart, these wishes stand as a testament to the profound connection between words and the soothing balm of restful sleep.

ALSO READ: 101 Loving Good Night Messages for Him to Make Him Swoon