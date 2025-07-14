Jurassic World Rebirth vs Dominion vs Fallen Kingdom Day wise India box office collection showdown

It's been just over 10 days since the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India. The Scarlett Johansson film took a reasonably good start of Rs 10 crore gross without premieres, given how it didn't get adequate showcasing. After healthy growth over the weekend, the movie didn't trend as well over the weekdays as it should have. With Superman entering the marketplace and with F1 already going strong, it seemed as though the dinosaur film would bow down to its competition.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Is A Hit In India, Courtesy Its Exemplary 2nd Weekend Trend

It's then that Jurassic World: Rebirth really showed its brute force. After a solid 2nd Friday hold, it grew by over 150 percent, for a franchise best Rs 8.25 crore gross. The growth on Sunday was muted but that's because Saturday had already overperforming. Regardless, it again registered a franchise best second Sunday of Rs 8.75 crore gross.

After 10 days, the collections of Rebirth in India stand at Rs 81.30 crore gross. Dominion was at Rs 71.60 crore at this juncture while Fallen Kingdom was at Rs 83.35 crore. Dominion went on to gross Rs 85.50 crore in its full run and Fallen Kingdom ended its run grossing Rs 108.25 crore. Both of the latter films had premieres; something the former didn't.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Chases Fallen Kingdom As The 2nd-Highest-Grossing Jurassic World Movie In India

Rebirth was already expected to cross Dominion, given its higher collections and superior trend. Now, with a remarkable 2nd weekend trend, it chases Fallen Kingdom to become the second highest grossing Jurassic World film in India, unadjusted for inflation. In terms of ticket receipts, while Rebirth will comfortably sell more tickets than its predicessor Dominion, it shall fall short of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and obviously the original Jurassic Park film in 1993, that took the world by storm. The uptick in the collections and footfalls of the Jurassic World series in India is a good sign. With better plots and bigger conflicts, it can also get back the loyal audience it had up until 2015.

The day-wise collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth, Dominion and Fallen Kingdom are as follows:

Day Rebirth Dominion Fallen Kingdom Gross Change Gross Change Gross Change Thu Rs. 4.60 cr. Rs. 7.60 cr. Fri Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 10.05 cr. 118.48% Rs. 9.20 cr. 21.05% Sat Rs. 15.00 cr. 50.00% Rs. 14.25 cr. 41.79% Rs. 14.40 cr. 56.52% Sun Rs. 18.00 cr. 20.00% Rs. 15.10 cr. 5.96% Rs. 17.35 cr. 20.49% Mon Rs. 5.00 cr. -72.22% Rs. 4.50 cr. -70.20% Rs. 5.60 cr. -67.72% Tues Rs. 5.30 cr. 6.00% Rs. 3.90 cr. -13.33% Rs. 5.25 cr. -6.25% Wed Rs. 3.90 cr. -26.42% Rs. 3.50 cr. -10.26% Rs. 4.70 cr. -10.48% Thu Rs. 3.80 cr. -2.56% Rs. 3.05 cr. -12.86% Rs. 4.20 cr. -10.64% Week 1 Rs. 61.00 cr. Rs. 58.95 cr. Rs. 68.30 cr. 2nd Fri Rs. 3.25 cr. -14.47% Rs. 2.30 cr. -24.59% Rs. 3.25 cr. -22.62% 2nd Sat Rs. 8.25 cr. 153.85% Rs. 4.65 cr. 102.17% Rs. 5.60 cr. 72.31% 2nd Sun Rs. 8.75 cr. 6.06% Rs. 5.70 cr. 22.58% Rs. 6.20 cr. 10.71% 2nd Mon Rs. 1.45 cr. -74.56% Rs. 2.60 cr. -58.06% 2nd Tue Rs. 1.45 cr. 0.00% Rs. 2.00 cr. -23.08% 2nd Wed Rs. 1.25 cr. -13.79% Rs. 1.85 cr. -7.50% 2nd Thu Rs. 1.15 cr. -8.00% Rs. 1.80 cr. -2.70% Week 2 Rs. 20.25 cr. Rs. 17.95 cr. -69.55% Rs. 23.30 cr. -65.89% Week 3 Rs. 6.10 cr. -66.02% Rs. 11.90 cr. -48.93% Week 4 Rs. 1.70 cr. -72.13% Rs. 3.00 cr. -74.79% Rest Rs. 0.50 cr. Rs. 1.75 cr. Total Rs. 81.25 cr. Rs. 85.20 cr. Rs. 108.25 cr.

Note: Updates to this article will be made regularly, along with some new commentary and insights.

