Is OA Returning? Jason Isaacs Drops a Major Spoiler For Sci-Fi Show Coming Back After 6 Years

Jason Isaacs is set to return to the screens after showing off his brilliance in The White Lotus season 3. The actor made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in the last month and shared an update on Netflix’s sci-fi show, The OA, returning on the streaming platform.

The series, which debuted in 2016 and ran for two seasons, was called off abruptly when the filming for Season 3 was underway.

Isaacs portrayed the role of Dr. Hunter Aloysius Percy, alongside Brit Marling, Patrick Gibson, Ian Alexander, and Phyllis Smith, among others.

Jason Isaacs spills the beans over the return of The OA

While sitting down for an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the actor shared that the show is "not over yet" and the team is getting back together for the revival. Ripa went on to quip, "We were the original fans of The OA. We were diligent about our viewing; we binged it, we rewatched...at a certain point, we knew the moves.”

Isaacs claimed that it was “impressive.” The Patriot actor went on to state that the show’s makers faced protests initially due to the cancelation of the show. They performed movements outside the Netflix building. He casually mentioned, "By the way, it's not over. Not for us."

The British star further revealed that she recently had a meeting with the showrunners, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Isaacs shared, "We can't let it go. I was with them just a couple of weeks ago, and we have decided, whatever it takes."

While the talk show hosts cheered over hearing that the show will come back, Jason went on to conclude, "I think there's only about 40 million people around the world who want to watch it. It was a very successful show. So hopefully, they'll watch whatever we do."

Further details about The OA will be rolled out by the makers soon.

