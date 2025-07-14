Blake Lively Using Celebrity Power to Control Deposition in Case Against Justin Baldoni? It Ends With Us Director Voices Accusation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle has been progressing by the day. The It Ends With Us co-stars are set to face each other in court, as the deposition date for the case has been set. However, the actor-director's team of lawyers has accused Lively of using her star power to control the upcoming procedure.

According to the media reports, the actress filed a request to shift the deposition to Thursday in New York City and at her attorneys' office, instead of Baldoni's. She also went on to claim that she was worried that the paparazzi would follow her if she were spotted outside the filmmaker's attorney's office.

Blake Lively accused of using her star power

According to the reports of Page Six, Justin Baldoni's attorneys responded to Lively's request and accused her of using her celebrity power. Moreover, the team stated that there is no evidence of paparazzi being present outside the property.

In their statement, the Jane the Virgin star's lawyers claimed, "Although Lively's foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel's tantrum has no place in this Court."

Meanwhile, as per the previous reports, the Another Simple Favor actress' team accused Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, of turning the deposition into "a spectacle."

In the statement presented by the actress's team in the previous week, they mentioned, "Ms. Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case."

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since December 2024. Initially, the mother of four filed a lawsuit against the It Ends With Us director on the grounds of s*xual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks later, Justin Baldoni also filed a countercase against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

