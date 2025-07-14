Emily in Paris to Be Shot in Venice for Season 5? Everything We Know About Lily Collins-Lucas Bravo Starrer

Emily in Paris is set to return to the digital screens for Season 5. After exploring Paris and Rome in the last season, the cast will be headed to Venice for the filming of the new episodes. According to media reports, the actor and the crew members will travel to the lagoon city and shoot for the scenes between August 5 and 15.

Confirming the news, Luca Zaia, the governor of the Veneto region, revealed that the Netflix show being shot in the city will increase global attraction.

Everything we know about Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris was renewed for the new season, just a few days after the show concluded its fourth installment. The storyline will be picked up from where the last season left off. The filming of the new batch of episodes began in early May, with the cast and the crew heading to Rome.

It was established in the previous season that Lily Collins’ character spent most of her time in Rome, handling fashion and her love life.

In the final episode of season 4, Sylvie appointed Emily as the head of Agence Grateau’s new Rome office. Moreover, Gabriel and Collin’s characters also confess their feelings for each other. However, they are not yet together.

Speaking to Tudum previously, the actress spoke about whether her character will permanently move to Rome, considering her business is flourishing in the capital of Italy. Collins said, “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Meanwhile, as for the filming process that is to take place in Venice, the governor, in her statement, mentioned that the director and the showrunners are currently scouting the locations with the assistance of the Veneto Film Commission and Venice-based production company 360 Degrees Film.

Venice is making the news again, after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez held their extravagant wedding ceremony in the city of canals.

As for Emily in Paris season 5, the release date will be revealed soon. All four seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

