50+ Uplifting Mental Health Quotes to Inspire And Motivate You

Mental health has become an increasingly powerful topic in today's generation. There is no lack of stressors in the modern lifestyle, and whether it is financial trouble, a relationship issue, family tension, or a general state of mind stemming from disconnect — it is natural to feel overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious. Despite this, many of us do not give ourselves the required attention and care. In times such as these, mental health quotes can help put into perspective the significance of prioritizing and maintaining emotional and mental health and well-being. Reading powerful words can also help you reconnect with yourself, and seek a balance that is paramount to a happy life.

So, we compiled a list of 50+ uplifting quotes about mental health because sometimes all you need are a few words of encouragement. These excerpts from experts will motivate you to keep going and regain control of your life. Ready to discover the power of positive thinking and create a healthier mindset? Read on!

50+ Inspirational Mental Health Quotes to Help You Support Your Wellbeing And Lift Your Spirits

Short Mental Health Quotes by Philosophers And Psychologists

“What does not become conscious manifests in our lives as destiny.” — Carl Gustav Jung “There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn't.” ― John Green “What we achieve inwardly will change outer reality.” — Plutarch “Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you're supposed to.” — Susan Cain “Unexpressed emotions will never die. They are buried alive and will surface later in an uglier form.” — Sigmund Freud “And still, I rise.” — Maya Angelou “The ultimate goal of the therapist is not to provide his patients with a series of intellectual insights but to help them change their lives.” — Aaron T. Beck “Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves.” ― Henry David Thoreau “The human body is the chariot; the self, the man who drives it; thought is the reins, and feelings, the horses.” — Plato “Self-love, it is obvious, always remains positive and active in our natures.” — Gordon W. Allport “Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you doesn't mean you can, should, or need to do it alone.” — Lisa Olivera “Self-care is how you take your power back.” — Lalah Delia

Mental Health Awareness Quotes

13. “All stress, anxiety, depression, is caused when we ignore who we are, and start living to please others.” ― Paulo Coelho

14. “Not surprisingly, there has been a mismatch between the enormous impact of mental illness and addiction on the public's health and our society's limited commitment to addressing these problems.” — John Campo

Advertisement

15. “Be dedicated to change the way in which people see mental illness at all levels of society. If not for yourself, advocate for those who are struggling in silence.” ― Germany Kent

16. “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” — Fredrick Douglass

17. “Anything that's human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary.” ― Fred Rogers

18. “No one would ever say that someone with a broken arm or a broken leg is less than a whole person, but people say that or imply that all the time about people with mental illness.” — Elyn R. Saks

19. “Mental health affects every aspect of your life. It’s not just this neat little issue you can put into a box.” — Shannon Purser

20. “Over the course of the past decade, there's been increased willingness to recognize mental health as an essential part of one's well-being.” — Nicole Spector

21. “People who suffer from mental illness are the lepers of this age! Not all who suffer are limited. Many are very bright. They just need patience and kindness, which is rare in this world!” ― June Stoyer

22. “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” — Glenn Close

23. “Things not to say to someone with mental illness: Ignore it. Forget about it. Fight it. You are better than this. You are overthinking.” ― Nitya Prakash

Inspirational Mental Health Quotes

24. “Life doesn't make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that the better for us all.” — Erik Erikson

25. “Nobody can save you but yourself, and you're worth saving. It's a war not easily won, but if anything is worth winning, then this is it.” — Charles Bukowski

26. “I would say what others have said: It gets better. One day, you'll find your tribe. You just have to trust that people are out there waiting to love you and celebrate you for who you are. In the meantime, the reality is you might have to be your own tribe. You might have to be your own best friend. That's not something they're going to teach you in school. So start the work of loving yourself.” — Wentworth Miller

Advertisement

27. “You are not alone. You are seen. I am with you. You are not alone.” — Shonda Rhimes

Quotes about Mental Health by Celebrities

28. “I can slip in and out of depression quite easily. I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son. It frightened me, and I didn't talk to anyone about it. I was very reluctant…Four of my friends felt the same way I did, and everyone was too embarrassed to talk about it.” — Adele

29. “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in” ― Leonard Cohen

30. “I understand your pain. Trust me, I do. I’ve seen people go from the darkest moments in their lives to living a happy, fulfilling life. You can do it too. I believe in you. You are not a burden. You will never be a burden.” — Sophie Turner

31. “The advice I’d give to somebody that’s silently struggling is: You don’t have to live that way. You don’t have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent. You can live well with a mental health condition, as long as you open up to somebody about it because it’s really important you share your experience with people so that you can get the help that you need.” — Demi Lovato

32. “I think it's safe to say that most of you know a lot of my life, whether I liked it or not. And I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. And I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down… I'm not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is I am so grateful. If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.” — Selena Gomez

33. “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you could realize is that you're not alone. You're not the first to go through it; you're not going to be the last to go through it.” — Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

34. “You don’t have to be positive all the time. It’s perfectly okay to feel sad, angry, annoyed, frustrated, scared, and anxious. Having feelings doesn’t make you a negative person. It makes you human.” — Lori Deschene

Advertisement

35. “What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are. Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with.” — Pink

36. “Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but you are not the rain.” — Matt Haig

37. “Whether an illness affects your heart, your arm, or your brain, it's still an illness, and there shouldn't be any distinction. We would never tell someone with a broken leg that they should stop wallowing and get it together. We don't consider taking medication for an ear infection something to be ashamed of. We shouldn't treat mental health conditions any differently. Instead, we should make it clear that getting help isn't a sign of weakness — it's a sign of strength.” — Michelle Obama

38. “The experience I have had is that once you start talking about [experiencing a mental health struggle], you realize that actually, you're part of quite a big club.” — Prince Harry

Positive Mental Health Quotes to Empower You

39. “Increasing the strength of our minds is the only way to reduce the difficulty of life.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana

40. “Promise me you’ll always remember: you’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Christopher Robin

41. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Albus Dumbledore

42. “Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.” — Lauren Fogel Mersy

43. “Persist and resist.” — Epictetus

Quotes for Mental Health to Give You Reassurance

44. “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health… My brain and my heart are really important to me. I don’t know why I wouldn’t seek help to have those things be as healthy as my teeth?” — Kerry Washington

45. “Recovery is real. It's not a luck-of-the-draw deal where you put your name in a hat and hope to be chosen. It's a grueling, relentless, personal process that will push you beyond your limits over and over.” ― Brittany Burgunder

Advertisement

46. “If you have been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a badass with a heart of an angel.” — Keanu Reeves

47. “Maybe we all have darkness inside of us and some of us are better at dealing with it than others.” ― Jasmine Warga

48. “Take your time healing, as long as you want. Nobody else knows what you've been through. How could they know how long it will take to heal you?” — Abertoli

49. "There isn’t anybody out there who doesn’t have a mental health issue, whether it’s depression, anxiety, or how to cope with relationships. Having OCD is not an embarrassment anymore–for me. Just know that there is help and your life could be better if you go out and seek the help." ― Howie Mandel

Advertisement

50. “Healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step.” — Mariska Hargitay

51. “You are the one thing in this world, above all other things, that you must never give up on. When I was in middle school, I was struggling with severe anxiety and depression and the help and support I received from my family and a therapist saved my life. Asking for help is the first step. You are more precious to this world than you’ll ever know.” — Lili Rhinehart

52. "Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you doesn’t mean you can, should, or need to do it alone." ― Lisa Olivera

Conclusion

Mental health is just as essential as physical health. Yet people often ignore it. Many of us struggle with mental health challenges at some point and have to travel alone along a lonely and isolated road. However, it shouldn’t be that way. Taking care of mental health should be a priority. With the right mindset, support, and resources, it is very much possible to have a happy and fulfilling life. Hopefully, reading these 50+ famous quotes about mental health has helped remind you that you are not alone.

Which mental health quotes do you find most relatable? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: Monday Mind Talks: Do mental ailments cause physical symptoms? Expert reveals