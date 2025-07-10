Dwight Howard’s estranged wife Amy Luciani shuts down trolls for calling her a gold digger: ‘Never asked him for single dollar…’

Reality star Amy Luciani has responded directly to the swirling backlash surrounding her conspicuous split from NBA legend Dwight Howard. Just days after news broke of her divorce filing, the musician, whose real name is Amber Rose Howard, decided to set the record straight about the accusations painting her to be chasing Howard’s money.

Amy says she is tired of the narrative being spun about her, and was speaking out “one time only” to clear things up. Here’s what she said.

No prenup, no claims: Luciani tells her side of the story

In an Instagram statement, Luciani revealed that she had asked Howard to sign a prenuptial agreement before they married, saying she wanted to protect what was his. According to her, it was Howard who declined.

“I told him I want to sign a prenupt because I believe what you worked for is yours,” she wrote, “I'm not the type of woman to take what's not mine. I mentioned a prenupt first!” She stressed that she did not want ‘half his assest’ like the rumors claimed, stating “I do not want any of his assets... Not a car, not his properties, not a business.”

She also pointed out that she had never taken any money from Howard throughout their relationship. “I til this day have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents,” she said. The ‘Pay For It’ rapper dismissed the ‘gold digger’ label outright, stating that love, not money, was the reason she married the NBA star.

Alimony request, but no grab for assets

While TMZ reported that Luciani’s divorce filing includes a request for alimony, she’s made it clear that doesn’t mean she wants half of Howard’s assets. Georgia law will ultimately guide how assets are split, but the rapper insists she’s not out to take what isn’t hers.

“These rumors do not align with my character,” she wrote, “The value I add cannot be bought.” The couple married in January. Six months later, Luciani filed for divorce, calling the relationship “irretrievably broken.”

