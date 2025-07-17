Did you know Sachin Tendulkar’s old rival, former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell is now a painter in London?

Former England wicketkeeper Robert Charles ‘Jack’ Russell may have spent a decade facing cricket’s finest including Sachin Tendulkar; but today, he’s better known in London’s art circles than in dressing rooms.

The 61-year-old eccentric, once famous for his scruffy sunhat and quick hands behind the stumps, has quietly built a second act as a successful professional painter. He’s even admitted it has made him more money than his sporting career ever did.

Advertisement

A career that started on rainy English grounds

Russell’s fascination with painting began during rain delays on the county circuit, evolving into a serious pursuit during his international career from 1988 to 1998. By the time he retired from county cricket in 2004, he had already spent nearly two decades honing his craft. “It’s the only skill I’ve got left,” he told PTI.

“So I just paint, paint, and paint. That’s my job.” He now works daily from his studio and exhibits frequently at the Chris Beetles Gallery in London. Some of his works, particularly from the 2019 Ashes, have fetched up to 25,000 euros a piece.

Cricket legends and historical icons on canvas

Russell’s art continues to be shaped by cricket. He often paints iconic venues and players, recently completing a portrait of Ranjitsinhji, the first Indian to play for England. “Every year I try and paint someone from history,” he said, noting Ranjitsinhji’s flair and significance.

Advertisement

His Indian fanbase remains strong, and he fondly recalls painting streetscapes and people during tours of India and Pakistan, stating he “had such a great time on the days off. You know, we could go off then and do your own thing. I'd go down to the local market and sketch local people.”

He also mentioned that he wanted to visit India again, as “the material there for painting and sketching is fantastic.” While Russell insists he paints for the love of it, he acknowledges, “I probably earned more money now painting than I did playing.” His brush has, quite literally, outscored his bat.

ALSO READ: How a single Instagram message created one of tennis’ power couples: Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina’s dreamy love story