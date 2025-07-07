Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets married again, shares pics from her white wedding with Shane Gregoire

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, often grabs headlines for her personal life. Aaliyah, who married her boyfriend Shane Gregoire last year, has renewed her wedding vows. It's not in India but in New York City. Needless to say, the pictures of her marriage ceremony are breathtaking. Her latest social media post says it all.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire get married again in NYC Christian wedding

On Monday, Aaliyah Kashyap took to Instagram to share pictures of her Christian wedding ceremony in NYC. Aaliyah looks radiant in a white strapless lace gown for the wedding. She opted for minimal jewelry and soft curls for the look. Aaliyah paired it with a veil attached to the top of her head. She completed her look with white gloves and also carried a bouquet in her hands.

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s NYC wedding: White lace gown, soft curls, and romantic vows

The first picture shows Aaliyah and her husband, Shane Gregoire, going all mushy. In the second picture, Aaliyah is looking at the camera while posing with Shane. He looks like a gentleman in a black suit. While Aaliyah has her hands on his shoulders, Shane is holding his wife by the waist. The third photo shows the couple gazing at each other with love.

One of the pictures features the married couple flaunting their wedding rings.

Aaliyah described her feelings in the caption. In the simplest way possible, she wrote, "we got married again," while adding a white heart emoji and a face holding back tears emoji.

Check out her post down below:

Several celebrities reacted to Aaliyah Kashyap's latest post on Instagram with congratulatory messages. Khushi Kapoor, who shares a close bond with her BFF Aaliyah, also dropped several heart emojis in the comment section.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire tied the knot on December 11, 2024. The traditional Hindu wedding of the couple was held in Mumbai, India. Their loved ones and close friends were invited to the wedding last year, including Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, and others.

Anurag Kashyap's former wife and actress, Kalki Koechlin, also attended the wedding ceremony. The couple later had their star-studded reception back then.

Aaliyah Kashyap is a popular social media influencer who runs her YouTube channel. Aaliyah met Shane Gregoire on a dating app.

